Royal seal of approval: Kane & Southgate honored by Queen following England's World Cup run

The Three Lions' memorable journey to last summer's World Cup semi-finals in Russia has been recognized by the British monarch, as coach Gareth Southgate and captain Harry Kane are feted in the New Year's honors list.

Southgate, who masterminded England's most successful performance at a World Cup since 1990, was awarded the Order of the British Empire (OBE) while Kane, who won the Golden Boot in Russia, has been declared a Member of the British Empire (MBE).

READ MORE: Ronaldo breaks YET ANOTHER goal-scoring record as he nets for Juve v Sampdoria

"I'm an incredibly proud Englishman so having had the opportunity to have represented my country as a player more than 50 times and then to manage the team at a World Cup has been an absolute privilege," Southgate said in a statement.

"I hope that everybody that has supported me throughout my career feels pride in the fact that I've received this honor because I wouldn't be in this position without that help and guidance."

Harry Kane, Southgate's most trusted lieutenant on the pitch, scored six goals during the tournament and has emerged as one of the world's most potent goalscoring threats under the tutelage of Southgate.

I'm very passionate about our country and very patriotic so to get an MBE makes me immensely proud. It has been a great year for club and country. It shows hard work pays off but I couldn't do it without the teammates, family & friends I've got around me. Thank you. 🙌 #NYHonourspic.twitter.com/ek9giBw2ci — Harry Kane (@HKane) December 28, 2018

"I am very passionate about our country and very patriotic so to get an MBE makes me immensely proud," Kane tweeted in reaction to the announcement.

"It has been a great year for club and country. It shows hard work pays off but I could not do it without the team-mates, family and friends I have got around me. Thank you."

Meanwhile, former England cricket captain Alistair Cook and ex-English rugby union captain Bill Beaumont have both received knighthoods.

Welsh 2018 Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas was also awarded an OBE.

READ MORE: London Tube station renamed in honor of England manager Gareth Southgate