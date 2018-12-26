‘I’ve had this moustache since I was 14!’ – Russia World Cup hero Cherchesov on ‘lucky’ facial hair

Russia coach Stanislav Cherchesov has revealed more about the iconic moustache which many said was a lucky charm during the team’s remarkable run at the World Cup this summer.

Cherchesov, 55, guided Russia on an unexpected and highly entertaining run to the quarter-finals, uniting the World Cup host nation behind the team.

The coach’s impressive facial hair was the cause for a rallying cry before and during the tournament, with Russians starting a ‘Moustache of Hope’ campaign in which they copied Cherchesov’s look in the hopes it would help the team.

Cherchesov himself has now revealed that his distinctive moustache has been with him ever since he was just 14 years old.

“I have an old photo somewhere which shows me at a kids’ tournament,” the former international goalkeeper told Russian outlet Sport-Express.

“In the photo I’m 14 – and I already have a moustache. I don’t have anything to do with it, it’s Mother Nature!” he added.

When asked if he had ever considered growing a “Beard of Hope” to accompany the moustache, Cherchesov defiantly replied “no.”

Ahead of a UEFA Nations League game earlier this season, the Russian players even donned mock moustaches in honor of their coach’s birthday.

Cherchesov was accompanied by his lip hair during his playing days in Russia, Germany and Austria, and carried his distinctive look into his coaching career.

The Russia coach was named Trainer of the Year by Sport-Express – the latest accolade in his growing collection since Russia’s World Cup heroics.

After the tournament he was feted at the Kremlin by President Vladimir Putin, who awarded him the prestigious ‘Order of Alexander Nevsky’.

Cherchesov will continue to lead Russia until at least 2020, after penning a new contract after the World Cup this summer.