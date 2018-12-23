Stricken boxer Adonis Stevenson wakes from 3-week coma, 'spending time with family'

Former world champion boxer Adonis Stevenson is 'awake and spending time with his family' after spending over 3 weeks in a coma following his 11th round KO at the hands of Oleksandr Gvozdyk on December 1.

The girlfriend of Haitian-Canadian Stevenson, Simone God, released a statement saying that the former champion had awoken form his coma and was interacting with those around him.

"Despite recent reports being leaked to media, I wanted to clarify that Adonis is awake," God said. "He is healing from his injury in the private company of his family and his dedicated medical team.

Update on Adonis Stevenson (@AdonisSuperman) from his girlfriend Simone God: Stevenson is now out of his coma and recovering “in the private company of his family and his dedicated medical team.” pic.twitter.com/ORqzOw0FOb — Ryan Songalia (@ryansongalia) December 22, 2018

"Adonis is a world champion in the ring and is exhibiting that same grit, strength and determination in his recovery."

Stevenson was taken to hospital in a critical condition and placed into a medically induced coma after the brutal stoppage, which left him needed a stretcher to leave the ring after several minutes lay on the ring canvas. His condition was later reported as "stable" but the boxer required 'mechanical assistance to breathe'.

Gvozdyk's barrage of punches caused the stoppage and prised the WBC light heavyweight title from Stevenson, despite the Ukrainian being behind on all three judges scorecards.