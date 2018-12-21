Boxer Adonis Stevenson still in coma, requires 'mechanical assistance to breathe'

Former world champion Adonis Stevenson's condition hasn't improved as he remains in a coma since being sedated and placed on a ventilator after a December 1 knockout defeat to Ukraine's Oleksandr Gvozdyk.

Stevenson, the former WBC light heavyweight champion, remains in a serious condition in hospital according to his promoter Yvon Michel, who said that "doctors do not venture an opinion for what lies ahead" for the Canadian fighter, as cited by boxingscene.com.

READ MORE: ‘Satan's ideas. How can a woman play football?’ Romanian club owner speaks against female teams

"There is no improvement at the moment. He has a great team of doctors who take care of him and the evaluations are daily," continued Michel.

He "needs mechanical assistance to breathe," added the promoter.

Stevenson was taken ill moments after the knockout defeat he suffered against Gvozdyk at the start of December, in which he was knocked out in the 11th round.

After starting the fight string, Stevenson appeared to slow in the latter rounds. He rallied in the tenth round, appearing to hurt Gvozdyk but the Ukrainian reasserted dominance in the next round, with the referee waving off the fight after a flurry courtesy of the Ukrainian.

Stevenson was helped to the dressing room after the bout where his condition deteriorated rapidly.

He was rushed to hospital by ambulance where he underwent emergency neurosurgery.

READ MORE: Pro wrestler breaks skull after horrific top rope accident (GRAPHIC VIDEO)

Earlier this month, a spokesperson for the hospital treating Stevenson said that people who suffer from these types of injuries are often left with lasting effects throughout the rest of their lives.

No further comment has since been released.