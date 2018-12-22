'Solskjaer should get out now!': Fans react to Man United's fast start under caretaker boss

Manchester United caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had the perfect start to life in charge as his side netted twice in his first 30 minutes as the Red Devils' boss.

United's swift appointment of terrace hero and UEFA Champions League winner Solskjaer meant the players had no excuses for a jaded performance away at Cardiff City on Saturday.

READ MORE: Manchester United announce playing hero Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as caretaker manager

And the Norwegian manager couldn't have wished for a better start to life in charge of the Red Devils, as striker Marcus Rashford fired in a 25-yard free kick to put United in charge in the opening moments of the match.

The United bench were understandably ecstatic at their fast start, as Rashford's free kick broke the deadlock after just three minutes.

Solskjær and the boys reacting to the first goal under his reign as United boss is everything. They loved it! pic.twitter.com/vuUs9WG6XL — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) December 22, 2018

United's lightning-fast start under Solskjaer prompted fans to jump onto social media to offer their way-too-early takes on the Solskjaer era at United.

Irish bookies Paddy Power took the pragmatic view, suggesting now would be the perfect time for Solskjaer to leave United, considering the fact that it can't possibly get any better than this.

Rashford has scored from the edge of the box. Pogba is looking up for it and Phil Jones hasn't even head butted the grass yet.



Solskjaer should get out now, won't get better than this. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) December 22, 2018

The United fans were in good voice ahead of kickoff, as they blew the dust off an old terrace favorite and added their "You are my Solskjaer" song to the late-2018 matchday playlist.

You are my Solskjaer 🇾🇪 pic.twitter.com/qoyElte2oO — MUFC Away Days (@mufcaways_) December 22, 2018

One fan suggested that Solskjaer's already made his mark on the team, and the change has been both immediate and noticeable.

Is it me or is it more obvious want Solskjaer wants from this team in the opening 11 minutes than what it was under Jose in 3 years...? — Jamie (@JamieAlanSmart) December 22, 2018

And when United doubled their lead through Ander Herrera on 29 minutes, UK bookies Bet365 made a pertinent observation, as French midfielder Paul Pogba appeared to be putting rather more of a shift than he'd shown in recent matches for former boss Jose Mourinho.

READ MORE: 'I want to build the team around Pogba' - New Man United boss Solskjaer on underperforming star

Paul Pogba had two assists in his previous 17 Premier League matches under Jose Mourinho.



He has two assists in 30 minutes under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. pic.twitter.com/CDC2PYA09N — bet365 (@bet365) December 22, 2018

Will it last? Can it last? Could a successful Solskjaer stint result in the Norwegian fan favorite getting the job on a permanent basis?

Or is Solskjaer simply keeping the Old Trafford managerial seat warm for Mauricio Pochettino, or Zinedine Zidane?

Watch this space...