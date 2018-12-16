'What I watched was unfair': Social media reacts to Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez's dominant win in New York

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez's dominant three-round stoppage of WBA super-middleweight champion Rocky Fielding at Madison Square Garden drew both plaudits and criticism, with some fans slamming the fight on social media.

The bout, which saw WBA champion Fielding comprehensively beaten by the Mexican pound-for-pound star, was the highlight attraction on emerging US streaming network DAZN, which offered the bout as part of a free trial for fans to sample their service.

But some fans weren't happy with what they saw, and they took to social media to share their disappointment with the world. Many of them criticized the level of Alvarez's opponent, with one poster suggesting Fielding was only there to collect a paycheck.

Rocky Fielding essentially donated his world title to Canelo today. You’ll never see a happier person to have just lost a world title. He’d accepted his fate a long time ago. Oh well, collect that check and be on your way. #CaneloRocky — Jordan Patu (@Jordan_Patu) December 16, 2018

Another mocked Fielding for dropping to one knee multiple times during the fight.

Not even my husband kneel so much during my proposal 🤷‍♀️😑 pic.twitter.com/yo3GYQj3my — Aira Garcia (@AiraGarcia5) 16 December 2018

And former NFL star Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson felt the bout was uncompetitive to the point of being unfair.

After watching this Canelo fight i ask myself, who is next because what i just watched was unfair❓ — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) 16 December 2018

Alvarez pulverized Fielding to the body throughout the short-lived contest, scoring three of his four knockdowns with powerful body shots.

And fans took to Twitter to showcase just how hard the Mexican connected with the Liverpudlian during the bout.

Goodness GRACIOUS...told you that left hook from @canelo was nasty🙊🙊🙊



He's not going to be able to lay on his right side for at LEAST the next 2 weeks 🙈#CaneloRocky#RingsideRave⚫🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/QZ1tnhdzJU — Ringside Rave (@RingsideRave) 16 December 2018

The doctor, showing body x-rays to Rocky Fielding after the fight with Canelo 😂😭. #CaneloRockypic.twitter.com/B6ilwgr0Zc — Shuj (@DrakesWriter1) 16 December 2018

While some were critical of the competitiveness of the contest, many fans were simply in awe of Alvarez, whose win saw him become a world champion in a third weight class as he added the WBA super-middleweight title to the belts he had already won at light-middleweight and middleweight.

And, as you'd expect, US streaming platform DAZN, who signed 'Canelo' to a colossal $365m five-fight, 11-year deal, were gushing in their praise of the Mexican superstar.

After his dominant win, fans will no doubt tune in again when 'Canelo' returns to the ring in 2019.

The big question now is who will he face next?