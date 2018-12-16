HomeSport News

'What I watched was unfair': Social media reacts to Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez's dominant win in New York

Get short URL
'What I watched was unfair': Social media reacts to Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez's dominant win in New York
© AFP / Sarah Stier
Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez's dominant three-round stoppage of WBA super-middleweight champion Rocky Fielding at Madison Square Garden drew both plaudits and criticism, with some fans slamming the fight on social media.

The bout, which saw WBA champion Fielding comprehensively beaten by the Mexican pound-for-pound star, was the highlight attraction on emerging US streaming network DAZN, which offered the bout as part of a free trial for fans to sample their service.

Also on rt.com Body snatcher: Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez stops Rocky Fielding to capture WBA super-middleweight title

But some fans weren't happy with what they saw, and they took to social media to share their disappointment with the world. Many of them criticized the level of Alvarez's opponent, with one poster suggesting Fielding was only there to collect a paycheck.

Another mocked Fielding for dropping to one knee multiple times during the fight.

And former NFL star Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson felt the bout was uncompetitive to the point of being unfair.

Alvarez pulverized Fielding to the body throughout the short-lived contest, scoring three of his four knockdowns with powerful body shots.

And fans took to Twitter to showcase just how hard the Mexican connected with the Liverpudlian during the bout. 

While some were critical of the competitiveness of the contest, many fans were simply in awe of Alvarez, whose win saw him become a world champion in a third weight class as he added the WBA super-middleweight title to the belts he had already won at light-middleweight and middleweight.

And, as you'd expect, US streaming platform DAZN, who signed 'Canelo' to a colossal $365m five-fight, 11-year deal, were gushing in their praise of the Mexican superstar.

After his dominant win, fans will no doubt tune in again when 'Canelo' returns to the ring in 2019. 

The big question now is who will he face next?

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies