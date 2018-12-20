NFL player Montae Nicholson arrested after knocking man out cold (VIDEO)

Redskins safety Montae Nicholson’s season is over following his arrest and subsequent placement on the team’s reserve list after a video emerged of him knocking another man out in a fight outside of a bar.

The National Football League is enduring more negative PR this week, as yet another video has emerged of one of the the league's players appearing to assault another man.

Montae Nicholson, the Redskins' fourth-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault following the early-morning fight in Ashburn, Virginia.

His team have placed him on their reserve list, which while not an official suspension, effectively ends the player's season as he will not be eligible to play again until after the Super Bowl.

Tony Wyllie, a spokesperson for the franchise, said that Nicholson was placed on the list for "personal reasons."

The incident occurred when Nicholson, 23, and 24-year-old female friend Sydney A. Maggiore, were arrested and charged with assaulting two people outside the World of Beer bar in Ashburn, the location of the Redskins training facility.

Nicholson is accused of assaulting a man, while Maggiore is accused of striking a woman with a bottle, among other charges. Nicholson was charged with public drunkenness and has been set a February 6 court date. He could face up to 12 months in jail.

After TMZ released a video of the altercation, Redskins coach Jay Gruden said that the team would evaluate all of the information before making a decision on how to react, saying they would, "take a look at all that stuff. Talk to Montae first. Look at the video and whatever’s out there. Obviously, [talk to] the police, and go from there."

The arrest of Nicholson comes weeks after the Redskins were heavily criticized for signing free agent Reuben Foster two days after his release from the San Francisco 49ers due to domestic violence allegations.

Also recently, former Kansas City Chiefs star running back Kareem Hunt was released from the team after a video was released of him shoving and kicking a woman earlier this year.