WADA to access Moscow anti-doping lab data next week

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has announced a delegation will visit Russia next week to retrieve data from the Moscow laboratory at the center of doping claims.

The five-person WADA delegation will arrive in the Russian capital on Monday, December 17, to access the laboratory’s data, the organization said on its website.

The step is part of the agreement reached for the reinstatement of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) in September, following a three-year ban amid allegations of state-sponsored doping.

Russia has agreed to provide access to the data by the end of the year, along with access to athletes’ stored samples by the middle of 2019.

WADA officials paid a visit to Moscow at the end of November to pave the way for next week’s trip.

Next week’s team will be led by independent expert Dr. José Antonio Pascual, WADA said, and the visit is expected to last three days.

Failure to grant WADA the required access to data could see RUSADA again stripped of its status as complaint.

“Following an initial meeting last month between WADA and the Russian public authorities, we have been preparing for the full technical mission to gain access to the Moscow Laboratory and the relevant data, in line with the strict conditions set for RUSADA’s reinstatement," said WADA director general Olivier Niggli.

“Gaining full access to the laboratory and the data contained within it was the reason behind the 20 September decision [to reinstate RUSADA] and it is satisfying that we are another step closer to realizing that.

"The raw data is the missing piece of the puzzle that will complement the duplicate LIMS database that is already in WADA’s possession and help conclude WADA’s McLaren and Operation LIMS investigations.”

The Moscow laboratory, which stored samples of Russian athletes and test results for 2011-2015, is at the center of allegations of wrongdoing.

Some critics, including the lawyer for disgraced former doctor-turned-whistleblower Grigory Rodchenkov, have claimed that Russia could withhold key evidence from WADA.

However, WADA officials including Niggli have expressed confidence that Russia would honor its assurances.

"The Russian authorities told us that they would do it [provide access to the Moscow anti-doping laboratory] back in September. So we trust that they will keep their promises before December 31,” Niggli told RT in November.