‘A serious & disturbing signal’: Russian anti-doping chief on allegations against biathlon team

The head of Russia’s anti-doping agency (RUSADA), Yury Ganus, says that the Austrian police raid on the Russian biathlon team’s training camp is a “disturbing signal.”

On Wednesday, Austrian police officers paid a surprise late-night visit to the Russian biathlon team, which is currently based in Hochfilzen, to question athletes and coaches on alleged doping violations from two years ago.

According to national team member Alexander Loginov, the Austrian authorities have been investigating alleged manipulations with blood samples which supposedly took place at the 2017 World Championship in Hochfilzen.

Talking exclusively to RT, RUSADA chief Ganus said he is deeply concerned about the situation surrounding the biathlon team.

“We are taking the situation seriously. Police officers wouldn’t be involved without reason,” Ganus said.

“I do hope that the results of their investigation will not be as negative as everyone expects them to be. But judging by previous experience connected with the International Biathlon Union (IBU), I may say that police officers do not come to the scene without a serious reason.

“Their actions are driven by concrete information they have. Let’s wait and see what will happen next. I hope that the Russian Biathlon Union (RBU) will not share the same destiny as the Russian Athletics Federation (RUSAF)(which still remains suspended),”he added.

RUSADA's director general also said that the rigorous fight against doping should take place at all levels, adding that the Austrian police night raid is a disturbing sign for Russia.

“Biathlon is our national sport where we have multiple outstanding athletes. I would like to stress that the fight against doping should be made at all levels: starting with government, sports ministry and federations and ending up with individual athletes,” Ganus said.

“It’s a serious and disturbing signal. I will repeat once again that police officers are usually involved to lift procedural restrictions. As a rule their actions are not groundless. I hope that the situation will be positively resolved, but of course we are concerned about the issue,” the RUSADA chief added.