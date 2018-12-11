WADA officers launch planned inspection of Russian anti-doping agency

World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) officers have arrived in Moscow to conduct a planned audit of the Russian anti-doping body, which was reinstated in September following a three-year suspension.

The anti-doping officials are expected to spend several days in Russia before making a detailed report on RUSADA’s progress, including imperfections which should be corrected by the Russian authorities.

READ MORE: WADA anticipates swift response from Russia over Moscow lab visit

“WADA auditors visit is being held in full compliance with RUSADA road map,” RUSADA Deputy Chief Margarita Pakhnotskaya was quoted as saying by TASS.

“They have already started working (in Moscow). During four months after RUSADA’s reinstatement WADA should conduct detailed inspection of all departments. The auditors will not give any assessments right after the check, they will just compile a report on the work they will do.”

Also on rt.com 'We trust that RUSADA will keep their promises’ – WADA Director General Niggli

“As it was planned the inspection will be held during two days. WADA officers will have an opportunity to point out all the shortcomings, if there are any. We will take into account all their recommendations,” she added.

By the end of December, WADA representatives should also visit the Moscow anti-doping laboratory, to which access was granted by the Russian authorities as part of the deal reached between the two sides.

READ MORE: Access to Moscow doping samples will be provided before deadline, says Russian anti-doping chief

RUSADA head Yury Ganus vowed that full access to the doping probe data sealed in the laboratory will be provided to the international officials by December 22.

The anti-doping governing body gave Russia a deadline of December 31 to provide access to the Moscow laboratory, saying that RUSADA would be suspended again if the commitment was violated.