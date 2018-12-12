‘I'm on anxiety medicine’: Simone Biles gets treatment after speaking out on sexual assault

US gymnastics star Simone Biles has revealed she is taking medication to treat anxiety after speaking out about the sexual abuse she suffered at the hands of the disgraced team doctor, Larry Nassar.

Appearing on the “Good morning America” show on Tuesday the most decorated gymnast in US history said she is getting professional help, including taking medicine and going to therapy to treat physiological trauma inflicted by Nassar.

“I'm on anxiety medicine now because I had a lot of ups and downs throughout the year and trying to figure out what was wrong,” Biles said. “I go to therapy pretty regularly.”

“It's not easy but the people surrounding me are some of the best so it makes it a little easier,” she added.

The four-time Olympic champion who returned to elite gymnastics following a two-year layoff made a splash at the 2018 world championships winning four gold medals out of six sets of medals contested in the women’s program.

Biles was among 260 women who came forward to publicly accuse the former therapist of sexual crimes he committed while working for USA gymnastics and Michigan State University.

Along with Biles high-profile US gymnasts, including Olympic champions Raisman, Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Gabby Douglas, and Jordyn Wieber, were among those to reveal that they were molested by the pedophile doctor during their time on the national team.

Nassar, who had worked for nearly 30 years as the US gymnastics team physician, was given up to 175 years in prison after pleading guilty to molesting under-aged gymnasts under the guise of medical treatment.