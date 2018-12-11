Death toll in Strasbourg shooting rises to 4 – reports
'F*ck you Liverpool!' - Napoli fans continue Red Star greeting ahead of UCL match (VIDEO)

Reuters / CARL RECINE
Confrontational Napoli fans have continued a chant originally created by Red Star supporters in Belgrade with which to greet Liverpool fans - simply "F*ck you Liverpool" - sung upon arrival for their UEFA Champions League match.

The Italians arrived in Liverpool for the crunch match in Europe's premier competition on Tuesday with qualification from Group C still up for grabs for the Reds, Napoli and Paris Saint-Germain, with only two of those three advancing to the knockout stages and each team able to affect the luck of the other with wins in their respective games.

Neapolitan supporters borrowed a chant from their Serbian counterparts, sung in Rajko Mitić Stadium on November 6 to greet Liverpool in their own city, being filmed at train stations and making their way to the ground in full voice, singing "F*ck you Liverpool" heartily.

Some Napoli fans were even filmed carrying flagpoles towards the stadium. Violent scenes marred Liverpool's visit to Naples in October, as away supporters were "chased and attacked" by masked thugs outside Stadio San Paolo, ahead of a 1-0 defeat.

In the return leg, Egyptian king Mo Salah netted on 34 minutes with a pass-come-shot low into the far corner to put Liverpool in the driving seat at half time and one foot into the Champions League knockout stages for the 2018 losing finalists.

Reuters / CARL RECINE

