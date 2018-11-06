'F*ck you Liverpool! F*ck you Liverpool!' - Crvena Zvezda greet Reds in UCL clash (VIDEO/PHOTOS)

Crvena Zvezda fans had a choice greeting for Liverpool when the two sides met in Belgrade for their UEFA Champions League Group C clash on Tuesday - with a pre-match choregraphed rendition of "F*ck you Liverpool".

Home fans inside Rajko Mitić Stadium, also known locally as 'Marakana', in the Serbian capital, let their feelings known to the 5-time champions of Europe with the carefully-planned and expletive-laden chant.

A choreographed rendition of ‘f*** you Liverpool’ from the home fans #LFCpic.twitter.com/pawj1nlmkp — James Pearce (@JamesPearceEcho) November 6, 2018

“F*ck you, Liverpool F*ck you” chant the Red Star Belgrade fans pre match... Seem a friendly bunch.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/FJ7np9DXii — The Away Fans Videos (@TheAwayFansVids) November 6, 2018

Aside from the chants, there were also clashes between police and supporters in the stands, with pictures of officers clad in helmets and wielding riot shields in an apparent attempt at trying to disperse crowds in the home end of the stadium.

To add insult to injury, liverpool found themselves 2-0 down within half an hour when Crvena Zvezda striker Milan Pavkov scored a quick brace, netting the opener after 22 minutes and again seven minutes later to give his side the lead at half time.

Even before kick off, a heated atmosphere was anticipated, with Jurgen Klopp announcing he was leaving Kosovo-born winger Xherdan Shaqiri at home so as to "avoid distractions" in Serbia.

The player had scored for adopted nation Switzerland against Serbia at the World Cup this summer and celebrated by making a double-headed eagle salute, the symbol of the Albanian flag.

Crvena Zvezda general director Zvezdan Terzić predicted Shaqiri, 27 and who joined Liverpool after the World Cup, would face “unbelievable psychological pressure” at the match should he feature.