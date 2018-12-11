Khabib Nurmagomedov’s autobiography to be published in six languages

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s autobiography book is expected to be translated into six languages to make it available for UFC champion’s foreign fans.

The autobiography titled ‘#KhabibTime’ details the UFC star’s rise to international prominence – from his first steps in wrestling to deafening success in the cage against the biggest names of the MMA world.

“All the work connected with translation has already been started,” the book’s co-author Zaur Kurbanov said, TASS reported.

“We expect to receive English version of the book by the end of February, because it has been anticipated in English-speaking countries.”

“The autobiography is planned to be translated into five languages – English, Arabic, Chinese, Hindi and Turkish. We are also suggesting to publish it in Portuguese taking into account the fact Khabib defeated four Brazilian fighters. We wish Brazilian people would also read the book to learn who Khabib is,” he added.

It took Khabib and Kurbanov two years to write the 300-page book which was presented in Moscow last month.

“When we began writing… I never imagined that in 2 years time I would be a UFC champion who defended his title in the biggest fight in UFC history at UFC 229,” Khabib wrote on his Instagram while announcing the release of his autobiography.

In October, Dagestan native sensationally defended his belt and undefeated record with an emphatic win over Irish MMA superstar Conor McGregor in Las Vegas.

However, his historic victory was marred by a post-match carnage after Khabib jumped over the cage and into the crowd to attack Conor McGregor’s team.

Khabib’s future in UFC remains unknown as the Nevada Athletic Commission consented to a continuance in his hearing which determines punishment for the UFC lightweight champion.