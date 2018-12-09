Japanese star Kihira clinches Grand Prix final win as Zagitova settles for 2nd
Having topped the short program ahead of Zagitova with a world-record score, 16-year-old Kihira also got the better of the Russian in Saturday’s free program.
The result earned Kihira a total of 233.12 points for the two programs, with clear daylight ahead of Zagitova on 226.53 and Tuktamysheva further back on 215.32 in Vancouver.
It could be considered a disappointing end to what has largely been a stellar 2018 for Zagitova, 16, who won Olympic gold in South Korea back in February.
For Kihira it marks a stunning debut season at senior level after earlier Grand Prix victories in Japan and France.
The Junior Ladies final saw a Russian clean sweep of the podium as Alena Kostornaia claimed first, ahead of Alexandra Trusova in second and Alena Kanysheva in third.
