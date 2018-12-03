'It was a joke, a bad one': DJ apologizes for 'twerk' comments to Women's Ballon d'Or winner (VIDEO)

DJ Martin Solveig has issued an apology after asking Ada Hegerberg, the first-ever recipient of the women's Ballon d'Or, to twerk onstage, claiming it was a "bad joke" and that the player herself understood his remarks as such.

READ MORE: Outrage as 1st-ever Women's Ballon d'Or winner asked to TWERK onstage by awards host (VIDEO)

The French performer was co-hosting the plush Paris awards bash, along with former pro David Ginola, when Norway and Olympique Lyonnais striker Hegerberg was announced the winner of the inaugural award.

Inexplicably, Solveig then asked the 23-year-old "do you know how to twerk?" in a suggestive manner. A shocked Hegerberg could not hide her discomfort and displeasure, shaking her head and giving a defiant "no" and walking off.

Martin Solveig really asked Ada Hegerberg, the first ever Ballon D'Or winner, to twerk. The absolute disrespect bruh. pic.twitter.com/Mtc5DBjS7a — A West (@ayyy_west) December 3, 2018

Astonishingly, the two hosts found the comments and reaction hilarious and laughed heartily as she made her exit. The room groaned collectively, and Kylian Mbappe seemed dumbfounded.

READ MORE: Kylian Mbappe wins Trophee Kopa for best young player at Ballon d'Or ceremony

In reaction to the backlash, Solveig issued a video apology, claiming he was "amazed" and "astonished" to be reading discussion about the incident on the internet, and blamed a distortion of his "English and English culture" context, despite none of those involved being English, but admitted "that was a joke, probably a bad one".

Sincere apologies to the one I may have offended. My point was : I don’t invite women to twerk but dance on a Sinatra song. Watch the full sequence People who have followed me for 20 years know how respectful I am especially with women pic.twitter.com/pnZX8qvl4R — Martin Solveig (@martinsolveig) December 3, 2018

"Sincere apologies to the one I may have offended," he wrote captioning a video. "My point was: I don’t invite women to twerk but dance on a Sinatra song. Watch the full sequence People who have followed me for 20 years know how respectful I am especially with women."

He later tweeted a picture of the two sharing an embrace and laughing backstage and claimed that the player had understood the comment as a joke.

I explained to @AdaStolsmo the buzz and she told me she understood it was a joke. Nevertheless my apologies to anyone who may have been offended. Most importantly congratulations to Ada pic.twitter.com/DATdg0TfQk — Martin Solveig (@martinsolveig) December 3, 2018

"I explained to Ada the buzz and she told me she understood it was a joke. Nevertheless my apologies to anyone who may have been offended. Most importantly congratulations to Ada," he wrote.

The DJ was admonished on Twitter for his comments, many taking time to call the 42-year-old "absolute trash", a "clown", and others using stronger words.

'Do you know how to twerk?'

'No.'



how are you this sexist that you'd think to ask a woman who has just been celebrated for earning the highest individual honor in her sport if she want to twerk?? this is right after making her dance. fuck Martin Solveig. pic.twitter.com/hvRB0YfsOu — amadí (@amadoit__) December 3, 2018

Pointless being outraged at the Ballon d'Or result. A popularity contest, monopolised by an electoral college controlled by sponsors & agents. Always will be.



Save your outrage for sexist shitbag Martin Solveig - asking women's winner Ada Hegerberg if she could twerk for him. — Dan Levene (@danlevene) December 3, 2018