'It was a joke, a bad one': DJ apologizes for 'twerk' comments to Women's Ballon d'Or winner (VIDEO)

BENOIT TESSIER © Reuters
DJ Martin Solveig has issued an apology after asking Ada Hegerberg, the first-ever recipient of the women's Ballon d'Or, to twerk onstage, claiming it was a "bad joke" and that the player herself understood his remarks as such.

The French performer was co-hosting the plush Paris awards bash, along with former pro David Ginola, when Norway and Olympique Lyonnais striker Hegerberg was announced the winner of the inaugural award. 

Benoit Tissier © Reuters /

Inexplicably, Solveig then asked the 23-year-old "do you know how to twerk?" in a suggestive manner. A shocked Hegerberg could not hide her discomfort and displeasure, shaking her head and giving a defiant "no" and walking off.

Astonishingly, the two hosts found the comments and reaction hilarious and laughed heartily as she made her exit. The room groaned collectively, and Kylian Mbappe seemed dumbfounded.

In reaction to the backlash, Solveig issued a video apology, claiming he was "amazed" and "astonished" to be reading discussion about the incident on the internet, and blamed a distortion of his "English and English culture" context, despite none of those involved being English, but admitted "that was a joke, probably a bad one"

"Sincere apologies to the one I may have offended," he wrote captioning a video. "My point was: I don’t invite women to twerk but dance on a Sinatra song. Watch the full sequence People who have followed me for 20 years know how respectful I am especially with women."

He later tweeted a picture of the two sharing an embrace and laughing backstage and claimed that the player had understood the comment as a joke.

"I explained to Ada the buzz and she told me she understood it was a joke. Nevertheless my apologies to anyone who may have been offended. Most importantly congratulations to Ada," he wrote. 

The DJ was admonished on Twitter for his comments, many taking time to call the 42-year-old "absolute trash", a "clown", and others using stronger words. 

