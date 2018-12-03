Kylian Mbappe wins Trophee Kopa for best young player at Ballon d'Or ceremony

French wonder kid and World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe has won the Trophee Kopa, awarded at the Ballon d'Or ceremony to the best young player under 21 years of age at Monday's ceremony in Paris.

READ MORE: Luka Modric set to end Ronaldo and Messi Ballon d’Or dominance

Mbappe beat off competition from Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold and Borussia Dortmund's Christian Pulisic to win he award at a plush ceremony in Paris, France, hosted by former French international David Ginola.

Mbappe becomes the first-ever recipient of the trophy, named after France legend Raymond Kopa and voted for by former Ballon d'Or winners.

Mbappe marked the career first with a celebratory dance upon being handed the award by Ginola and next to French DJ Martin Solveig.

The 19-year-old has enjoyed an excellent breakthrough year, in which he scored one of his country's four goals in the Russia 2018 World Cup final at Luzhniki Stadium on July 15 in a 4-2 win over Croatia.

Luka Modric, who played on the opposing team in that final as captain of Croatia, is favorite to win the Ballon d'Or, having already been named The Best FIFA Men's Player in September.