Lokomotiv Moscow confirm death of 18yo academy player after going missing on night out

Russian Premier League side Lokomotiv Moscow has confirmed that U21 academy player, eighteen-year-old Alexey Lomakin has been found dead after going missing on a night out drinking with a friend in the Russian capital.

Russian media report that the young midfielder was found on Sunday after disappearing on Friday November 30. The information of his death was confirmed by a source close to the situation. 

The player's mother told of how her son had gone for a medical procedure at Lokomotiv, after which he spent the night in Moscow, but said she could not get in contact with him afterwards. 

She also confirmed that Lomakin "sometimes uses the medicinal substance 'tropicamide' which made his behaviour somewhat abnormal".      

It later emerged that Lomakin had gone drinking with a friend, Ivan, who confirmed the two had drank spirits but did not remember where they had been. Lomakin's mobile phone and rucksack were later found left in a taxi.

Lomakin had played three matches for the club's youth team in the current season.

