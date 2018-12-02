'Racist scumbag!': Spurs fan arrested for lobbing banana at Arsenal’s Aubameyang after goal (PHOTOS)

A Tottenham supporter has been arrested for hurling a banana at Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as he celebrated scoring the opening goal during Sunday’s North London derby between Arsenal and Spurs.

The banana was thrown at the striker as he celebrated firing Arsenal into the lead with a 10th minute penalty. Seven arrests in total were reported by the Metropolitan Police as Arsenal ran out 4-2 winners in a pulsing game inside the Emirates Stadium.

Reports state that one of the arrests was made after the banana was thrown onto the pitch from the away supporters section as Aubameyang celebrated in front of them.

A further six arrests were made due to public order offences, including two Arsenal supporters who lit smoke canisters inside the stadium during the match.

Metropolitan Police have confirmed there were seven arrests made at today’s match between Arsenal & Tottenham, with one of those arrests coming after a banana was hurled from the away end at Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after he celebrated scoring his penalty. [@MarkyMBryans] #afcpic.twitter.com/IRTK8C7hSS — afcstuff (@afcstuff) December 2, 2018

Notwithstanding the deep-rooted Arsenal-Tottenham rivalry, I hope every Spurs fan can agree that the person who threw a banana at Aubameyang today is a racist scumbag who shames your club & should be banned for life.

I'd feel that way if an Arsenal fan did it to a Spurs player. pic.twitter.com/vFINZSuMOV — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 2, 2018

Aubameyang’s early strike was cancelled out by two goals in four minutes from Spurs’ England internationals Harry Kane and Eric Dier but three second-half goals from Aubameyang again, Alexandre Lacazette and Lucas Torreira earned Unai Emery’s men three points and North London bragging rights, however temporary that may prove to be.

A miserable day for Tottenham was confounded by an 85th-minute red card awarded to Belgian defender Jan Vertonghen.

Things could have been worse for Mauricio Pochettino’s side, with Eric Dier testing referee Mike Dean’s patience with a taunt aimed at Arsenal’s Stephan Lichsteiner and causing Pochettino to intervene to help calm matters.