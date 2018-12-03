Major Russian MMA promotions merge in bid to become a ‘world leading organization’

Leading Russian MMA promotion Absolute Championship Berkut has officially announced the purchase of two organizations - Akhmat (WFCA) and Tech-Krep FC - in a move which sees them become the biggest player in the Russian market.

The merging, first reported by RT Sport’s Denis Geyko in the beginning of November, has now been officially confirmed by ACB head Mairbek Khasiev.

“I want to proudly announce that ACB has purchased WFCA. The idea of merging two major Russian MMA promotions has been discussed within the last two years, and finally the decision has been made,” Khasiev wrote on his Instagram, in Russian.

According to my information ACB (Absolute Championship Berkut) and Akhmat (World Fighting Championship Akhmat) might soon merge into one MMA promotion pic.twitter.com/t2yX8ZtmXj — Denis Geyko (@DenisGeykoRT) November 2, 2018

“Now we are announcing it officially and starting to fulfill our plans. This year we have also purchased the Tech-Krep FC promotion, and now WFCA. It’s possibly not our last purchase. I think the time has come to put together a few solid organizations to make one powerful Russian MMA promotion, so this promotion will be able to become a decent rival for the world’s best organizations.

“I want to stress that after the purchasing of WFCA, there won’t be any significant changes within the organization. Alexey Yatsenko (former Tech-Krep FC head) will become the president of the organization. There will be a minor change in the name: ACA (Absolute Championship Akhmat). We were indecisive about the renaming, we had different options, including keeping the old name.

“But I am sure that we chose the right path by changing the name and therefore announcing a new era in developing Russian MMA. The global goal for ACA is becoming the leading world organization, by putting together bankrupted organizations.”