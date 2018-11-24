Copa Libertadores may be OFF as Boca bus pelted with missiles, players affected by tear gas (VIDEO)

The Boca Juniors team bus been pelted with missiles and affected by police tear gas by fans of rivals River Plate ahead of the two teams' Copa Libertadores final in Buenos Aires, triggering fears the game may not be played at all.

Fans can be seen launching the missiles, mainly beer cans among other objects as the Boca team bus makes its way to El Monumental Stadium, the home of arch rivals River Plate ahead of their final second leg on Saturday.

Boca’s bus has been attacked on the way in. Video shows the driver’s window smashed. Police fired tear gas to clear the crowd, and it drifted inside. Players apparently affected by it. https://t.co/xnR2PzaBEL — Rory Smith (@RorySmith) November 24, 2018

Footage of #RiverPlate fans vandalizing the #BocaJuniors bus as it was arriving El Monumental. This game might be cancelled due to this disgusting act. #CopaLibertadorespic.twitter.com/aDLN8lafuM — Jose (@JmesaSports) November 24, 2018

Boca Juniors team bus from inside, shows the huge damage that took place. pic.twitter.com/6q5Qq6VAgx — Mootaz Chehade (@MHChehade) November 24, 2018

#TNTSports | Así agredieron al micro de #Boca al llegar al Monumental pic.twitter.com/8g72Io3IwX — TNT Sports LA (@TNTSportsLA) November 24, 2018

Numerous windows of the bus were smashed, including the driver's and players inside the vehicle were affected by tear gas used by police to disperse the offending fans drifted inside the coach.

Star players such as Carlos Tevez were affected by the gas and now there are serious fears over whether the match will be played and Boca have reportedly asked for a postponement.

One of the worst affected on board was midfielder Pablo Perez, who was one of several away players left needed emergency treatment after he was hit in the eye with a shard of broken glass.

Everything is all square going into the 2nd leg of the final; the first installment of South America's biggest tournament finished 2-2 at Boca Juniors' home stadium La Bombonera.