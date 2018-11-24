HomeSport News

Copa Libertadores may be OFF as Boca bus pelted with missiles, players affected by tear gas (VIDEO)

MARCOS BRINDICCI © Reuters
The Boca Juniors team bus been pelted with missiles and affected by police tear gas by fans of rivals River Plate ahead of the two teams' Copa Libertadores final in Buenos Aires, triggering fears the game may not be played at all.

Fans can be seen launching the missiles, mainly beer cans among other objects as the Boca team bus makes its way to El Monumental Stadium, the home of arch rivals River Plate ahead of their final second leg on Saturday.

Numerous windows of the bus were smashed, including the driver's and players inside the vehicle were affected by tear gas used by police to disperse the offending fans drifted inside the coach. 

Star players such as Carlos Tevez were affected by the gas and now there are serious fears over whether the match will be played and Boca have reportedly asked for a postponement. 

One of the worst affected on board was midfielder Pablo Perez, who was one of several away players left needed emergency treatment after he was hit in the eye with a shard of broken glass.

Everything is all square going into the 2nd leg of the final; the first installment of South America's biggest tournament finished 2-2 at Boca Juniors' home stadium La Bombonera.

