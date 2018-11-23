Debut of undefeated Russian heavyweight, plus 5 more reasons to watch UFC Beijing

Undefeated Russian heavyweight Sergey Pavlovich is looking to make a big impact on his octagon debut this Saturday, where he faces legendary veteran Alistair Overeem at UFC Fight Night in Beijing.

Pavlovich has knocked out nine of his 12 victims in a perfect professional career that has seen him capture the Fight Night Global heavyweight title.

READ MORE: Conor McGregor offered $5 million to face unnamed 'Chinese kickboxer,' says coach

Now he's set to make his UFC debut in China this weekend against Dutch heavyweight legend Overeem.

The Dutchman admitted he had to Google Pavlovich to learn more about the Russian newcomer's achievements, but he will find out at first hand just how good Pavlovich is when they meet in the night's co-main event.

FIVE MORE REASONS TO WATCH UFC BEIJING

1. Blaydes and Ngannou set to run it back

Heavyweight contenders Curtis "Razor" Blaydes and Francis "The Predator" Ngannou first met in their respective UFC debuts in Zagreb back in 2016, when a doctor's stoppage gave Ngannou a TKO victory.

Since then, both men have risen towards the top of the UFC's heavyweight rankings, and now the pair will meet again, with Blaydes vowing the result will be different second time around.

The American wrestler has refined his game during his time in the UFC, while Ngannou has been forced to go back to the drawing board after being dominated by then-heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic, then mocked after a drab defeat to Derrick Lewis.

It means both men have a point to prove heading into Saturday's main event. And with a potential shot at the title not too far away for the winner, defeat for either man is unthinkable in a pivotal bout in their respective careers.

2. Can Overeem bounce back?

We mentioned Sergey Pavlovic's debut against Overeem above, but a crucial side-story to that bout is Overeem himself.

The Dutchman is standing at a career crossroads after damaging knockout defeats to Ngannou and Blaydes in his last two appearances. Now he knows nothing less than victory will suffice against undefeated Russian Pavlovich.

Overeem has won a host of titles, including in Strikeforce, DREAM and even in K-1, where he transitioned to kickboxing to make history in 2010 and become the only mixed martial artist to win the K-1 Heavyweight Grand Prix.

Back then, 'The Reem' was an intimidating, aggressive fighter, but nowadays he seems much more cautious, and it hasn't always helped him in his recent bouts.

Will we see a return to the old-school, aggressive Overeem in China?

3. 'The Leech' will bring the action again

China's favorite MMA fighter Li Jingliang is affectionately known as 'The Leech' and the rising welterweight will look to claim a memorable win on home soil against former KSW welterweight David Zawada.

Zawada stepped in on short notice to push Brit Danny Roberts all the way in a superb showing on his UFC debut, and he's being asked to step in on short notice again against Li, who was originally set to face Brazilian Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos.

Li's last appearance in Beijing saw him claim a highlight-reel stoppage over American Zak Ottow, and 'The Leech' will be looking to repeat the feat against Zawada this weekend.

4. Look out for The Welsh Wrecking Machine

Former Commonwealth Games boxer-turned-mixed martial artist John Phillips is one of the biggest characters in UK mixed martial arts, and his heavy-handed striking has seen him claim 18 knockouts from his 21 wins. Indeed, the man formerly known as 'The White Mike Tyson' has a 100 percent finishing rate, with his other three wins coming by submission.

Unfortunately for Phillips, his octagon debut didn't go according to plan as he lost via submission in London in March. But matched up against former Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series graduate Kevin Holland, Phillips may find himself facing an opponent who is more confident to stand and trade with him.

It should make for an exciting matchup in the second bout of the night.



5. Song looks to continue his run

Chinese bantamweight prospect Song Yadong has made an impact since joining the UFC in 2017.

The 20-year-old arrived in the promotion riding a three-fight win streak, then scored two impressive finishes in his first two appearances inside the octagon, submitting Bharat Khandare on his debut, then finishing Felipe Arantes with elbows in his most recent outing.

Song was all set to face respected American Frankie Saenz in Beijing this weekend, but after an opponent change due to injury, he will now face newcomer Vince Morales.

Song is one win away from completing a hat-trick of victories in the UFC and extending his win streak to six in a row, and you can bet the Chinese crowd will be right behind their man.