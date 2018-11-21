HomeSport News

‘Warm gesture’: Israeli footballers give mascots their jackets on freezing night in Scotland (VIDEO)

© Getty Images / Vagelis Georgariou
Israeli players won praise for a warm-hearted gesture on a chilly night in Glasgow when they gave young mascots their jackets to protect them from the cold as the anthems played before the Nations League clash against Scotland.

As the two teams lined up on the pitch, accompanied by mascots clad in replica kits, several Israel players noticed some of the youngsters were feeling the cold in the freezing conditions.

They then unzipped their jackets and wrapped them around the mascots, who appeared grateful for the extra layer.

The considerate gesture was hailed as a “lovely touch” on social media and a "show of class.”

Once the action got underway in the crunch game in Nations League Group C1, it was Scotland who were caught cold when the Israelis opened the scoring on 9 minutes through Beram Kayal.

Israel's Berem Kayal (21) gave his team the lead. © Reuters / Lee Smith

However, the Scots warmed to the task and Celtic winger James Forrest hit a hat-trick – taking to put the home team 3-1 up and in control with just over an hour played.

James Forrest scores his and Scotland's third goal. © Reuters / Russell Cheyne

Eran Zahavi gave the visitors hope when he netted on 75 minutes, although the Scots held on for a victory which put them top of the group and sealed promotion to the second tier of the inaugural UEFA competition. They also have a guaranteed play-off spot for Euro 2020, should they fail to qualify automatically.

The result left Israel second in the group on six points from four games, three ahead of bottom-placed Albania.

It may come as cold comfort given the result, but at least the Israel team won praise for their warm pre-match gesture on a bitterly cold night in Glasgow.   

