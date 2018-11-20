'Are you not entertained?!' Social media reacts to record-breaking Rams-Chiefs NFL epic

The LA Rams and Kansas City Chiefs served up an instant NFL classic on Monday night as they produced a record-breaking 54-51 scoreline which left players, pundits, and social media in raptures.

Monday Night Football is always a big occasion in the United States. It's the only live game on television that night, as the nation gathers around their televisions to watch the national game of the week.

Sometimes they deliver disappointing matchups, but other times they serve up exciting back-and-forth battles that send the fans into work the next day still debating the game.

This Monday was one such game, as the Rams and the Chiefs delivered a staggering 105 points between them in an epic 54-51 win for LA.

It was an instant classic, and social media loved every minute of it.

Setting the bar

The incredible 54-51 scoreline set a new mark, being the first game in NFL history in which both teams scored more than 50 points. It was also the first Monday Night Football game to see two teams combine to top the 100-point mark.

HISTORY. This is the first time in 'Monday Night Football' history that both teams combined for more than 100 points. #KCvsLARpic.twitter.com/LHB9vgAfyw — The Ringer (@ringer) November 20, 2018

Magic Monday

NBA legend Eavin "Magic" Johnson has seen a lot of NFL games in his time, and he declared the Monday night thriller the "best regular season game I have ever seen."

Chiefs vs Rams game is like the old western gunfight at the O.K. Corral! Best regular season game I have ever seen with the Rams winning 54-51. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) November 20, 2018

Sorry, Mexico...

The game was supposed to take place in Mexico City, but the turf at the Azteca Stadium was so poor the NFL took the decision to move the showpiece game back to the Los Angeles Coliseum. It resulted in an electric atmosphere, but it robbed the Mexican fans of a potential classic.

That's entertainment

Former NFL running back Justin Forsett loved what he saw, and dug out an old favorite GIF to express his happiness at the action on his TV screen.

Wow what a game! pic.twitter.com/PTBhcupW4i — Justin Forsett (@JForsett) November 20, 2018

'Sticking together'

After a turbulent week that saw wildfires tear through the region and the team opting to stay in Colorado after the game was moved back from Mexico to Los Angeles, Rams wide receiver Robert Woods said the team's togetherness helped push them through to victory.

“No matter what we’re going through— whether it’s a fire, being in Colorado Springs, Mexico— this team is sticking together and finding ways to win games.” - @robertwoodspic.twitter.com/CrVBrd2upQ — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 20, 2018

Hall of Fame approval

Former Rams quarterback and NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner echoed the sentiments of many fans watching on Monday night, as he paid tribute to the two teams for putting on a show.

Always appreciate the moments where you get to witness history... WELL DONE @RamsNFL@Chiefs thanks for putting on a show for all of us... WE SALUTE YOU! — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) November 20, 2018

Enjoying a cold one

Speaking after the game, Rams coach Sean McVay admitted he may have to seek out a cold beer or two to unwind after his team's high-octane performance.

Sean McVay: "I feel like I might need a couple of beverages to relax tonight, but it was great. This is what you love so much about the game." — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) November 20, 2018

'Unbelievable job'

Rams head coach McVay paid tribute to his team's star performers in the locker room after their epic victory.

"What an unbelievable job by you guys."



Inside the locker room of the 10-1 #LARams! pic.twitter.com/GFHHKygZ3t — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 20, 2018

'Heck of a football game'

His team may have lost on the night, but Chiefs coach Andy Reid acknowledged his opponents after a "knock-down, drag-out" matchup in Los Angeles.

“Heck of a football game.” - Andy Reid after #KCvsLAR



Look Again, presented by @DeloitteUSpic.twitter.com/vNinUqm3Rq — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 20, 2018

They're not ALL this good...

For proof, just see who's lining up for action on Monday Night Football next week: The Jacksonville Jaguars and the Buffalo Bills.

The night's big winners... the Saints?

While everyone was thrilled by the incredible action in the 105-point clash, former NFL quarterback-turned-pundit Trent Dilfer may have made the most salient point of the night as he tweeted to suggest that the New Orleans Saints - who already beat the Rams this season - would fancy their chances against both teams if they met in the post-season.

Amazing fandom experience, really cool game to watch, however, overall it was bad ball! Reckless and balls to the wall doesn’t mean good football. Sean Peyton was happiest man in the world watching this. @NFL — Trent Dilfer (@DilfersDimes) November 20, 2018

Dez agrees...

Former Dallas Cowboys wideout Dez Bryant recently signed for the Saints, and after watching the back-and-forth action between the Rams and the Chiefs, he believes he's with the best team in the NFL.

Just so you guys know Saints still unmatched..they on a whole different level #WhoDat — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) November 20, 2018

Relive the action for yourselves

Check out the most action-packed highlight-reel of the season so far in the NFL's official recap of Chiefs 51, Rams 54.