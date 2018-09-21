Foul play: NFL star penalized for ‘butt-wipe’ touchdown celebration (VIDEO)

New York Jets running back Isaiah Crowell fell foul of officials for his cheeky touchdown celebration against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, being penalized for making a butt wiping motion with the ball.

Crowell scored two second-quarter touchdowns against his former team – the second of which he celebrated by crouching down and rubbing the ball near his backside before tossing it into the crowd.

The celebration hit a bum note with officials, who handed him a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Isaiah Crowell: big fan of Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/SOOHk7aC5B — Brandon Saho (@BrandonSaho) September 21, 2018

"I didn't think about the touchdown celebration before the game," Crowell said after the game, denying he had intended it as a message to his former team or their fans. "It was just spur of the moment, but I need to control myself."

Jets head coach Todd Bowles was less than impressed, branding the celebration "inexcusable," adding: "We addressed it and it will never happen again."

The Browns had the last laugh, overturning a 14-0 deficit to win 21-17 to claim their first win since Christmas Eve 2016 – a remarkable barren streak of 19 games.

Last week, Los Angeles Rams cornerback Marcus Peters was slapped with a $13,000 for a crotch-grab celebration in his team’s victory over the Oakland Raiders.