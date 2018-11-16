‘Bunch of p******’: Croatian defender Lovren taunts Ramos & Spain after revenge win

Croatia defender Dejan Lovren has rubbed it in after his country’s 3-2 win against Spain in their crunch UEFA Nations League encounter, mocking Spanish skipper Sergio Ramos and appearing to brand the opposition “p******.”

Spain battered Croatia 6-0 in their first Nations League encounter in September, but the World Cup finalists exacted revenge by beating their Iberian rivals in a thriller in Zagreb on Thursday night thanks to a late winner from Tin Jedvaj.

Croatia defender Lovren responded to the reversal of fortunes by reigniting his running feud with Spain and Real Madrid skipper Ramos.

READ MORE: ‘Ramos at it again!’ Real skipper’s elbow leaves rival bloodied, internet puts the boot in

In an Instagram live video after the game, Lovren was heard saying he had “elbowed him good” - in an apparent reference to a challenge on Ramos during the game.

"Haha! 3-2! Go ahead and talk now buddy. Buddy!" Lovren said, making a 'yapping' gestue with his hand, before adding:"They are a bunch of p******," according to AS.com.

The 29-year-old Liverpool player took a further dig at Ramos on Friday morning, posting an image on Instagram of him towering over the Spaniard in an aerial battle along with the message “good morning Croatia!”

The bad blood between the pair has bubbled since Real Madrid’s Champions League final win over Liverpool in May, when Ramos controversially clashed with Reds star Mohamed Salah, forcing him off injured.

Lovren appeared to take aim at serial winner Ramos’ capabilities in a recent interview with Copa90.

“[Ramos] has many more mistakes than me but he’s at Real Madrid,” Lovren said. “With Ronaldo, when you make a mistake, it’s 5-1, 5-2 and nobody sees the mistake.”

READ MORE: 'Above All - Croatia!': President presents team order medals for World Cup heroics (PHOTOS)

Ramos refused to bite when asked about the comments ahead of Thursday’s clash.

Although the defender himself got on the scoresheet with a 78th-minute penalty to level the scores at 2-2, he found himself on the losing side after Jedvaj’s added-time winner.

The result leaves things wide open in UEFA Nations League A Group 4, where each of Croatia, Spain and England could still theoretically qualify.

READ MORE: 120 and out: Wayne Rooney brings curtain down on record-breaking England career (PHOTOS)

Croatia face England at Wembley on Sunday in a repeat of their World Cup last four encounter, and a win for either side would send them through to the semi-finals of the inaugural UEFA event.

However, a draw would see Spain top the group. If it ends 0-0 England will finish second and Croatia would be relegated, while a score draw would send the Three Lions down.