'He's no longer a microphone!': Sports world reacts with shock & awe to Fellaini afro chop (PHOTOS)
The Belgian has been synonymous with his large shag of hair, leading to nicknames such as 'the microphone', and prompting Man United fans to wear huge wigs to celebrate his arrival at Old Trafford from Everton in 2013.
Heartbreakingly, it's now all gone, confirmed when the man himself posted images to social media of himself and his barber on Wednesday.
New year, new look #birthdaytomorrowpic.twitter.com/TYN3Ag0ObR— Marouane Fellaini (@Fellaini) November 14, 2018
Not surprisingly, the footballing fraternity so ever-present on Twitter, were the first to express their trauma and then instant nostalgia at the sudden switch.
Well, Marouane Fellaini goes back to the old look of August 2006, just before his professional debut. Farewell to the trademark afro. #mufc#nomorehairosanymorepic.twitter.com/2brPytjjj6— Kristof Terreur 📰 (@HLNinEngeland) November 14, 2018
🚨 STOP WHATEVER YOU ARE DOING 🚨— Goal (@goal) November 14, 2018
💇 Marouane Fellaini has cut his hair.
This is not a drill...
✂️ Marouane Fellaini has cut his hair! ✂️ pic.twitter.com/gTP2BeuuJy
Dear Manchester United fans, Marouane Fellaini cut his hair...— Uncle Next Door™ (@Raremaester) November 14, 2018
I repeat, FELLAINI HAIR DOWN!.
This is not a drill. The hair is gone! 😂 pic.twitter.com/Sb9FnAWBkQ
Marouane Fellaini has FINALLY got rid of his afro. Doesn't look right. pic.twitter.com/uHmBbA1ZJG— Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) November 14, 2018
BREAKING: Marouane Fellaini has shaved off his Afro!!!!! pic.twitter.com/OxzV6FrDHl— JM. (@Mourinholic) November 14, 2018
WOW: Marouane Fellaini’s new haircut. This looks very weird. 😱 pic.twitter.com/SzhaidEjAf— Red Devil Bible (@RedDevilBible) November 14, 2018
Marouane Fellaini really knows how to keep himself in the news, when you are not good at what you do, you do this.— Lush (@Luciah_PS) November 14, 2018
Marouane Fellaini has lost the source of his power! 👨🦲— 90min (@90min_Football) November 14, 2018
(📸 via IG/Fellaini) pic.twitter.com/Qn3NZcOCZk
Just when you think 2018 cannot get any worse, Marouane Fellaini goes and changes his hair completely 😥 https://t.co/p3pDBz3gpu— FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) November 14, 2018
However, there was confusion when the midfield enigma published the photos of his fresh trim with the caption "New year, new look" and the hashtag #birthdaytomorrow, despite there being a month and a half until new year's day, and his birthday being November 22, one week after he stated.
What's going on... Marouane Fellaini doesn't know his own birthday pic.twitter.com/e99L9j6It1— Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 14, 2018
The soon-to-be-31-year-old was even trolled by teammates, including fellow United player Eric Bailly and comatriot Vincent Kompany, the latter of which remarked "it's photoshopped, it can't be true."
Fellaini starred in United's 3-1 Manchester derby defeat to rivals City on Sunday, starting the match but failing to find the net in typical fashion: with his afro hair guiding a late set piece into the net. Whether Fellaini can repeat his old tricks with his new do, remains to be seen.