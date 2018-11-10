Ashton Kutcher admits he broke gun laws while tweeting about need for gun laws

Actor Ashton Kutcher inadvertently proved the point of gun rights advocates everywhere in a tweet he posted in response to the Thousand Oaks shooting calling for more gun control laws.

Perhaps trying to show his followers how easy it was to get a gun in the US, he shared that a friend had given him one as a gift – unaware that California laws already prohibit firearm transfers without a background check and a 10-day waiting period. They also prohibit possession of that gun without a license. Kutcher essentially admitted to breaking at least two laws on Twitter, in an effort to demonstrate how only laws will stop gun violence.

This isn't an either/or it's a both!Support mental health initiatives & support Gun Reform Now!! My friend gave me a gun as a gift in the parking lot of the borderline on my birthday. I've never shot it. I don't think I ever will.❤️to the families of the lost. Change is coming — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) November 9, 2018

Twitter was understandably nonplussed.

I think Ashton Kutcher just admitted to violating California law. Firearms transfers have to go through a federally licensed firearms dealer who performs a background check and holds the firearm for the mandatory 10-day waiting period. https://t.co/GN0TH1kzeO — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) November 9, 2018

Not only did @aplusk just describe an illegal firearms transfer in California, he’s now in illegal possession of that gun. pic.twitter.com/npy1boIKIN — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) November 9, 2018

So...... you just admitted to breaking the law? — Brenna Spencer (@BrennaSpencer) November 9, 2018

And he misses the obvious point. Several actually. If it's that easy for him to receive a gun illegally, what laws - words on paper - could possibly prevent someone with criminal intent from doing the same. — sam atman 🐻 (@wert0o) November 9, 2018

Kutcher's tweet was a response to Wednesday night's mass shooting in which Ian David Long, an ex-Marine who served in Afghanistan, allegedly opened fire at a Thousand Oaks bar, killing 12, including a security guard and a sheriff's deputy responding to the scene, before shooting himself.

to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.