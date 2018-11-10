HomeUS News

Ashton Kutcher admits he broke gun laws while tweeting about need for gun laws

Get short URL
Ashton Kutcher admits he broke gun laws while tweeting about need for gun laws
© Reuters / Mario Anzuoni
Actor Ashton Kutcher inadvertently proved the point of gun rights advocates everywhere in a tweet he posted in response to the Thousand Oaks shooting calling for more gun control laws.

Perhaps trying to show his followers how easy it was to get a gun in the US, he shared that a friend had given him one as a gift – unaware that California laws already prohibit firearm transfers without a background check and a 10-day waiting period. They also prohibit possession of that gun without a license. Kutcher essentially admitted to breaking at least two laws on Twitter, in an effort to demonstrate how only laws will stop gun violence.

Twitter was understandably nonplussed. 

Kutcher's tweet was a response to Wednesday night's mass shooting in which Ian David Long, an ex-Marine who served in Afghanistan, allegedly opened fire at a Thousand Oaks bar, killing 12, including a security guard and a sheriff's deputy responding to the scene, before shooting himself.

Subscribe to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies