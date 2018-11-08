Multiple people injured, incl officer in shooting at bar in Thousand Oaks, California – reports
Several people, including one officer, have reportedly been injured in a bar shooting in Thousand Oaks, California. A massive police presence is reported at the scene.
Unconfirmed reports say the shooter is still at large and that police are still working to secure the scene at the Borderline Bar & Grill.
