World Cup winner Mendy trolls Trump over ‘Make France Great Again’ tweet

World Cup winner Benjamin Mendy has issued a cheeky riposte to Donald Trump after the US leader issued a Twitter plea to “MAKE FRANCE GREAT AGAIN” while mocking French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

Trump’s ‘bromance’ with French President Macron came to a very public end over the weekend during the US leader’s visit to Paris.

In stark contrast to their previous public displays of affection, Macron openly took aim at Trump by stating “nationalism is a betrayal of patriotism” as the tension between the pair was openly on display.  

Once the trip was over, a seething Trump launched a series of tweets in which he mocked Macron, threatened new wine tariffs against France, and questioned the idea of a European army – before signing off with a typically bold imploration to “MAKE FRANCE GREAT AGAIN.”

France and Manchester City defender Mendy – one of football’s most active social media users – was clearly not content to let the apparent slight on his nation slide.

He waded into the diplomatic waters to shut down Trump’s apparent belligerence toward his nation.

Mendy reposted Trump’s tweet along with the message: “Don’t worry bro,” adding with two stars to signify the number of World Cup titles France have to their name.

Mendy, 24, was part of the team that helped Les Blues to the second of those titles in Russia this summer.

The post to Mendy's more than 1 million followers has been ‘liked’ over 50,000 times -  and although that puts it some way short of Trump’s original tweet, the US leader unsurprisingly has a considerably bigger following at more than 50 million.

Mendy helped France win the World Cup in Russia this summer. © ADP / Jewel Samad

The French had also come out in force in the replies to Trump’s original tweet, posting pictures of their latest World Cup triumph among the various criticism of the US leader and reasons why France was, in fact, already great enough.  

Mendy was forced to withdraw from national team duty after suffering a knee injury while playing for Man City in Sunday's derby win over Manchester United, meaning he will miss the upcoming Les Bleus games against the Netherlands and Uruguay.

However, he is expected to be fit in time for City's next league game later in November.  

