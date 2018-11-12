‘Do not f*** with me’: Barca stars Suarez & Pique in post-match spat after Real Betis defeat

Barcelona's Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez found himself at the center of controversy over a bust-up with teammate Gerard Pique following the La Liga leaders' home loss against Real Betis on Sunday.

Tempers flared between Suarez and defender Pique at the final whistle after Barca crashed to a 4-3 defeat, their first loss at home in more than two years.

Footage captured by Spanish broadcasters Movistar showed Pique and Suarez exchanging words inside the center circle, with Suarez telling Pique: "Now you’re going to f*** me for a pass. Do not f*** with me."

Pique responded simply by saying: "Well, that's it," as he looked to avoid a lengthy confrontation with the notoriously hot-headed striker.

Betis raced into a two-goal lead through Junior Firpo and Joaquin as Barca trailed at the break. But a Lionel Messi penalty reduced the arrears just after the hour mark.

However, Betis added a third through Giovani Lo Celso and while Arturo Vidal's strike gave Barca hope, a red card for Croatian playmaker Ivan Rakitic and a late strike by Sergio Canales put the visitors out of reach.

And when Messi netted his second in stoppage time, it was a mere consolation as Betis handed Barca their first home defeat in La Liga since a 2-1 reverse against Alaves in September 2016.

As well as his spat with Suarez, Pique was also involved in a post-match exchange with Vidal after a mix-up between the pair saw Barca miss out on a crucial late chance.

"If you say 'mine' it’s fine, but I have not heard 'I' in my life," he told the Chilean international.

Barcelona's stars will go their separate ways for the upcoming international break, before returning for a pivotal La Liga clash with fellow title challengers Atletico Madrid on November 24.