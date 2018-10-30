'How do I get to my car?' Pogba trolls himself in hilarious penalty run up spoof video (VIDEO)
READ MORE: Khabib hails ‘humble’ Salah as Muslim ‘role model’
Eagle-eyed social media users were quick to point out that Pogba's run up to put Man United 1-0 up against Everton on Sunday took longer than Usain Bolt ran his world record 100m time.
#thingsyoucandoduringpogbaspenaltyrunup. @usainbolt can run a 100 metres 😂🤣😂. #MUFCEVEpic.twitter.com/EA3iLHeApV— James Birkett (@iBirko_89) October 28, 2018
Some observers called for the basic rules of football to be changed to prevent such unorthodox approaches to taking spot kicks, and others took to social media to vent their frustrations at the bizarre run up.
The hashtag #ThingsYouCanDoDuringPogbasPenaltyRunUp has begun to trend on Twitter, which means the Twitterati's finest has been prolifically serving up one-liners as to how to make the best use of your time during the Frenchman's slow-stepping.
Teach Theresa May how to dance #ThingsYouCanDoDuringPogbasPenaltyRunUppic.twitter.com/XzYVvzxmI4— Matthew (@matth3wwatson) October 28, 2018
Watch every Arsenal game since they last won the Premier League #ThingsYouCanDoDuringPogbasPenaltyRunUp— Ollie (@Wileman_Oliver) October 28, 2018
Get sacked by both Spain and Real Madrid.#ThingsYouCanDoDuringPogbasPenaltyRunUppic.twitter.com/0KfyGBzQOc— betclever (@bet_clever) October 29, 2018
Find Nemo #ThingsYouCanDoDuringPogbasPenaltyRunUp— ɹǝɥɐן ɟnsnʎ (@You_Surf) October 28, 2018
Chase Lukakus touch down the M1 #ThingsYouCanDoDuringPogbasPenaltyRunUp— Alistair Hunter (@AlistairHunter3) October 28, 2018
Finish the journey and 7 seasons of career mode #ThingsYouCanDoDuringPogbasPenaltyRunUp— FamousFirmino (@FirminoShots) October 28, 2018
#ThingsYouCanDoDuringPogbasPenaltyRunUp— Craig Turner (@craigyt123) October 28, 2018
Get Arsene Wengers zip up
From Theresa May to Julen Lopetegui, no one seemed to be spared in the trolling of United's $100 million midfielder. Unsurprisingly unfazed, World Cup-winner Pogba simply posted a quick update of how he makes his way to his car - with the same torturously long run up.
Pogba's penalty helped United beat Everton 2-1 at Old Trafford, but the Red Devils still sit in a relatively lowly 8th position, with Everton just one place behind in ninth.