Messi injury woe: Barcelona star to miss El Clasico after fracturing arm

Lionel Messi will miss Barcelona’s El Clasico showdown with Real Madrid next weekend after fracturing his arm in his team’s 4-2 La Liga win over Sevilla on Saturday.

The Barca captain has been ruled out for three weeks after suffering the injury to his right arm when landing heavily after colliding with Sevilla’s Franco Vazquez early in the first half of the two team’s La Liga clash at Camp Nou.

The Argentine – who had set up Philippe Coutinho’s opening goal after two minutes and himself added a sublime second after 12 minutes – struggled to play on before being substituted in the 26th minute.

Barcelona later confirmed that their captain had suffered a "fracture of the radial bone in his right arm," an injury which took the gloss off a 4-2 win over Sevilla which saw them leapfrog their opponents to the top of the La Liga table.

❗ [INJURY NEWS] Tests carried out on the first team player Leo Messi have confirmed that he has a fracture of the radial bone in his right arm. He will be out for approximately three weeks. #FuerzaLeopic.twitter.com/kpNcspnfqo — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 20, 2018

With Messi off the field, Luis Suárez added Barcelona’s third through a 63rd-minute penalty, before Pablo Sarabia pulled one back for the visitors.

Midfielder Ivan Rakitic scored Barca’s fourth with a fierce drive, although Sevilla substitute Luis Muriel added a further consolation strike to make it 4-2 in stoppage time.

READ MORE: Revealed: Messi includes Ronaldo in FIFA Best picks – but Juve star shuns rival

While the result ended a run of four games without a league win for the Catalan club, the big talking point was Messi’s injury, which means the No. 10 will miss the Champions League clash with Inter Milan this week, before the showdown with great rivals Real at Camp Nou next Sunday.

With Cristiano Ronaldo having made the switch from Real Madrid to Juventus in the summer, next weekend's Clasico will be the first since 2007 not to feature either of the iconic duo.

After Barcelona have confirmed that Lionel Messi has fractured the radial bone in his right arm and will be out for approximately three weeks. 28th October 2018 could be the first Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid without Messi or Ronaldo since December 2007. — Mootaz Chehade (@MHChehade) October 21, 2018

Real, meanwhile, have problems of their own heading into the clash, having slipped to a fourth defeat in five games through a shock home loss to Levante on Saturday.

The result leaves Real fifth in the table on 14 points from nine games – four behind leaders Barca – and piles the pressure on coach Julen Lopetegui.

His team were 2-0 behind inside quarter of an hour on Saturday, with Jose Luis Morales opening the scoring for Levante before Roger Mart scored from the penalty spot.

Marcelo pulled one back in the second half as Real pressed desperately to end their slump, but couldn’t find a way past Oier Olazabal in the visitors’ goal.

READ MORE: Embattled Ronaldo nominated for Ballon d’Or, but Modric now bookies’ favorite

Real will look to the Champions League to provide a much-needed confidence boost at home to Czech club Viktoria Plzen on Tuesday, before they head into the crunch clash with Barcelona.

🆚 @LevanteUD loss

⚽ Early goals

🏟 Backing of the fans

❓ The dressing room



Hear what Lopetegui said following this afternoon's defeat at the Bernabéu. 💬👇https://t.co/0JIZpOGVtK — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) October 20, 2018

For Lopetegui, who took over from French legend Zinedine Zidane in contentious circumstances in the summer, defeat in either of those games could precipitate an early-season departure from the Real hotseat.

READ MORE: CSKA Moscow 1-0 Real Madrid: Superb CSKA humble holders in Moscow (PHOTOS)