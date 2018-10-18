'Good thing we don't hit women!': De La Hoya sensationally hits back at Mayweather jibes
In response, former multi-weight champion De La Hoya posted a picture of him and current middleweight king Canelo sharing a joke, with a caption referencing Mayweather's previous conviction and 90-day prison sentence for domestic abuse.
Hey, @Canelo someone is salty about your record breaking contract with @dazn_usa. Good thing we will never resort to hitting women. #DomesticAbuser #DomesticViolence #Salty #antidomesticviolence #FloydMayweather #SaltyFloyd #SaltyWeather #FloydSaltyMayweather #CommentsOn #whyyoumad
Mayweather posted the insults to Instagram for 'Throwback Thursday', laying into Canelo's recent $365 million deal with streaming service Dazn, by bringing up the Mexican's previous boxing ban for performance enhancing drugs.
#TBT It didn’t matter if Canelo ate his PED steak or not this night, this was by far the easiest fight of my career! Connor McQuitter was a way better fighter than Canelo's cheating ass and I beat the brakes off him too! It takes me 36 mins or less to make $300 million plus. It literally takes me 1 night and 1 fight to make what you might make in 5 years and 11 fights! So really, who's still winning? You do the math!
He then imaginatively tweaked the 'Golden Boy' nickname of Oscar De La Hoya to "Golden Girl" to caption an image of the Mexican-American wearing a fishnet suit, before calling Conor McGregor "Connor McQuitter".
All three have shared the boxing ring with Floyd at one stage during his 50-0 career, with 'Pretty Boy' coming out on top in each bout.