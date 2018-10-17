The crazy life of a Khabib Nurmagomedov: From brawls & bans to 50 Cent & Floyd (VIDEO)

Undefeated Russian UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has enjoyed a whirlwind few days since defeating brash Irish MMA superstar Conor McGregor at UFC 229 by stunning fourth-round submission.

From post-fight brawls, bans, threats and fines to an insane homecoming, an all-important meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin, and social media messages from 50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather, there's been a lot to digest in the life of Khabib.

RT Sport's Danny Armstrong takes a look at what the Dagestan native has been up to in the days since becoming a global name in the world of sport and beyond.