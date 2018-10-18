Barcelona star Turan investigated over alleged links to ‘terrorist’ Turkish cleric Gulen

Barcelona and Turkey international star Arda Turan has been accused of connections with controversial US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, who is wanted as the leader of a group Turkey has branded "terrorists."

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation into Turan – who is on loan at Istanbul club Basaksehir, from the Spanish giants – as well as fellow footballers Emre Belozoglu and Okan Buruk and Antalyaspor technical director Bulent Korkmaz, over alleged links to Gulen.

According to Turkish newspaper Vatan, the group are suspected of “being members of FETÖ (Fethullahist Terror Organization)” and “not being a member of the organization, but helping them knowingly and willingly,” as Turkish authorities continue to examine the allegations. Separate investigations are expected to be held for each of the footballer involved.

Gulen, a political figure who has been living in the US since 1999, has been repeatedly accused by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of masterminding the failed coup in 2016.

Turkey demands the extradition of Gulen from the US, and since the putsch attempt the authorities have arrested thousands of alleged Gulen followers and fired thousands more during counterterrorism operations.

In addition to allegedly being linked to the Gulen movement, Turan, 31, is also facing trial over a night club brawl which left local pop singer Berkay Sahin with a broken nose.

The incident took place last week in Istanbul, when Turan allegedly harassed Sahin’s wife, triggering an altercation with the singer, whom the footballer allegedly head-butted.

Turan could face up to 12.5 years in jail for his alleged involvement in the brawl.

Earlier this year, Turan was given a 16-game suspension and fined 39,000 Turkish lira ($7,000) by the Turkish football authorities for pushing a referee during a match.