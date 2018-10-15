'Unacceptable': English FA condemns yobbish fan behaviour after violent scenes in Spain (VIDEO)

The FA has condemned England fans for their part in ugly scenes of violence and intimidation on Sunday night in Seville ahead of the team’s UEFA Nations League match with Spain on Monday.

READ MORE: ‘Prison won't make them better’: Kadyrov offers disgraced Russian footballers chance at Grozny club

Drunken Three Lions fans were seen clashing with and running from riot police, smashing stationary vehicles, throwing glass bottles and harassing locals in mass disorder across the Southern Spanish town. However, some fans accused officers of being unnecessarily heavy-handed.

In a statement, The FA admonished the group of around 40 and 50 fans that instigated the trouble, from around 3,000 who have made the journey to Seville, branding their behaviour "unacceptable".

"We condemn the unacceptable behaviour witnessed in Seville. With the Spain fixture still to come on Monday night, we urge those following the team to respect our hosts and act in a responsible manner," the statement read.

"The FA will work in partnership with the UK Football Policing Unit to help identify those involved and we will sanction any England Supporters' Travel Club member found to be responsible for disorder."

Aside from run-ins with law enforcement, supporters were also filmed singing derogatory songs including "f*** the Pope", and one fan was even taken to hospital after downing a full botle of sambuca.

Downing half a bottle of Sambuca was never going to end well.. #EnglandAwaypic.twitter.com/CeNWeklrHo — England Football Fans (@EnglidsAway) October 14, 2018

England's last trip to the country was also marred by violence, when fans fought each other in Alicante in 2015.

The latest violent episodes in Spain came after British police expressed they wanted to avoid a return to the scenes that plagued England in the run-up to the World Cup, including similar shameful clashes in Amsterdam during a friendly, and which were largely forgotten after a World Cup that largely passed without incident.

READ MORE: English fan gets football ban after giving Nazi salute in city of Stalingrad battle

Deputy Chief Constable Mark Roberts, Britain's top football police officer was quoted by Mail Online as saying: "it would be incredibly disheartening to see a return to that kind of behaviour. I want to encourage anyone travelling to Spain to build on what was achieved in Russia."

England fans on Red Square, some in full Crusader gear, singing 'There were 10 German bombers in the air, but the RAF from England shot them down', complete with inflatable WWII planes. Really? What a disgrace. #Eng#WorldCuppic.twitter.com/HkW8nmBLub — Danny Armstrong (@DannyWArmstrong) July 11, 2018

The image of England fans was enhanced by a World Cup which saw no violent clashes involving supporters despite original fears. There were a number of controversial isolated incidents which included England fans singing anti-German war songs on Red Square before their semi-final match with Croatia.

READ MORE: England fans chant ‘10 German bombers’ WWII song on Moscow’s Red Square (VIDEO)

Ironically, England fans were also filmed singing Nazi songs around the time of their opening Group G match with Tunisia in Volgograd, the scene of the Battle of Stalingrad, the bloodiest conflict of World War II.