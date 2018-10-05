Khabib Nurmagomedov & Conor McGregor face off at UFC 229 ceremonial weigh in (VIDEO)

UFC lightweight champion, the undefeated Russian Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Irish MMA superstar Conor McGregor finally face off at the UFC 229 ceremonial weigh-ins ahead of their fight at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, on October 6.

READ MORE: 'Khabib or Conor?' Moscow makes UFC 229 megafight predictions (VIDEO)

Both fighters made the lightweight limit at the earlier official pre-fight weigh-in; Khabib scaling 155 lbs and Conor coming in half a pound under at 154.5 lbs, confirming the blockbuster UFC 229 main event would take place in Sin City.

Fans had been left disappointed at the final presser on Thursday when McGregor practiced his infamous routine of being chronically late for the promotion's various contractual media events.

Champion Khabib decided he wasn't going to play 'The Notorious' games and left before the Dubliner arrived, insisting on sparing no more than 15 minutes to answer questions from the assembled journalists before departing to continue his pre-fight weight cut.

While some debated whose mental warfare had won over the issue, many were simply left feeling cheated out of a head-to-head opportunity between the two most talked-about men in the sport, as there had been at the New York City leg of their media tour.

READ MORE: Khabib Nurmagomedov & Conor McGregor both make weight ahead of UFC229 (PHOTOS)

Now they will get their chance, as the two take part in the ultimate event before meeting each other in the octagon, at the UFC 229 ceremonial weigh-ins, and you can catch all the action live on RT Sport.