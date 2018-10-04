Khabib Nurmagomedov v Conor McGregor UFC 229 Vegas press conference

Catch all the action from the Las Vegas press conference between UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Irish superstar Conor McGregor in the final stages of the build-up to their much-anticipated mega fight on Saturday.

Sparks flew in the New York City leg of their media tour, with the brash McGregor unleashing a wicked volley of insults, with champ Khabib remaining cool and collected in the face of the Irishman's sharp verbal gymnastics.

READ MORE: War of Words: The best quotes from Conor & Khabib's 'darkest' UFC 229 presser (PHOTOS/VIDEO)

Undefeated champ Khabib has racked up 26 wins without defeat in professional MMA, picking up the coveted title on the way, which he won in the absence of McGregor, who took a 2-year recess from the octagon.

The Russian now lays his perfect record on the line against the the self-professed 'Champ Champ' and former simultaneous featherweight and lightweight ruler McGregor on October 6 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.