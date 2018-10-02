‘Irresponsible’: Floyd Mayweather condemned for giving homeless man $1,000 (VIDEO)

Boxing icon Floyd Mayweather has been branded “irresponsible” for giving a homeless man in a wheelchair $1,000 as part of a charity campaign.

The retired boxer posted a video on his Instagram account showing him getting out of a car to hand the cash to the man, who was slumped in a wheelchair by the side of the road.

Speaking into the camera, Mayweather says he has just emerged from one of his ‘Girl Collection’ gentlemen’s clubs and is “going to go into my bag and give back” as part of the ‘#s4fe’ charity campaign in the US.

“I want every celebrity to give back. It's the give back challenge,” the 41-year-old former fighter adds.

He then approaches the man, who at first appears unresponsive before rousing himself as Mayweather counts out $1,000 from a wad of cash.

“God bless you,” the man mumbles before receiving the money and then attempting to reach out and hug Mayweather, who instead gives him a fist bump.

The former five-weight world champion then addresses the camera again, saying: “It’s about giving back to American citizens” before the video ends.

In the caption to the video - which has been viewed more than 700,000 times - he challenges other celebrities to follow suit, tagging comedian Kevin Hart and LA Lakers player Lance Stephenson.

While some have praised the ring king for his act of generosity, others on social media have branded him “irresponsible,” claiming that the homeless man in the clip was in no condition to use the money.

You’re doing the right thing, but I feel like that dude isn’t gonna spend it correctly. — bryce (@_Lafawnduh) October 1, 2018

Floyd Mayweather giving a drugged up guy in a wheelchair $1000 on his instagram story. The guys not in a state to do anything with it. He’ll either get robbed or blow it on more drugs. Pretty irresponsible of Floyd if you ask me. — Jambo (@jambojambo83) October 2, 2018

I just seen Floyd Mayweather giving a 1,000$ to a random homeless Man U really think he need that u aren’t gonna see him on the streets again he’s off to buy crack n od with 1k worth of dope give back to ppl who want need n are evolving not stuck in a rut smh 🤦🏻‍♀️ — MelodyJoy (@BoobsandBoxing) October 1, 2018

Give back without taping, that poor man could get robbed smdh — Sicilian Lady 🇮🇹 (@ItsPiera) October 2, 2018

Others slammed Mayweather for appearing to recoil at the man’s attempt to hug him, saying the charity bid was "enough to make your skin crawl."

So mayweather gives a homeless guy $1000 (fair enough) BUT then the guy goes to give him a hug, mayweather won’t touch it then straight away acknowledges the camera and walked off without saying bye. He did a great thing but lacked a whole lot of character 😫 — Danny Cannon (@NBcanzy) October 2, 2018

Watching @FloydMayweather do the ‘give back challenge’ is enough to make your skin crawl.

Giving $1000 cash to a disabled, homeless person whilst recording it, and declining the hug (imo because he looks filthy)makes him seem like even more of a tool. — Ash Davis (@AshAnthonyDavis) October 2, 2018

Some Twitter users even implied that the donation was a miserly one, given that the US star is estimated to be worth up to $1 billion and caried the moniker 'Money Mayweather' in his fighting days.

Floyd mayweather is worth roughly $850M-$1B. He gave a homeless man $1000 (which is a lot but 0.0000118% of his money with $850M) and “challenged” every celebrity to give back like him cause he “giving back to America”...I’m weak — itsJustAnt (@itsjust_ant) October 1, 2018

Mayweather hung up his gloves for a second time after defeating Irish MMA star Conor McGregor in a money-spinning bout in Las Vegas last August, improving his perfect record to 50-0.

However, he could be set to return to the ring for another comeback to face Filipino former foe Manny Pacquiao, with reports the pair are in advanced negotiations for a rematch of their 2015 superfight.