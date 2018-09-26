Finnish Philadelphia Flyers star embroiled in cocaine ring scandal

Finnish international and Philadelphia Flyers player Jori Lehterä has been implicated in a drug-dealing scandal after Finnish police named him among the suspects in a cocaine ring case.

Lehterä was one of 23 suspects named in the case, and has reportedly been questioned by police in Finland in connection with the illegal cocaine trade.

According to mtv.fi, police seized a two-kilo cocaine consignment in Tampere, southern Finland, which they believe was destined for sale in the region.

During a raid, officers also confiscated property, including gold and jewelry worth $765,000.

Police said that the drug trade scheme had been operating in Tampere since 2017, with the cocaine being distributed in public places, including restaurants.

So far, no charges have been brought against the player, who has denied any involvement in the alleged scheme.

The 30-year-old currently plays for the Flyers after spending three seasons with the St. Louis Blues. He also spent four years in the Russian-based KHL competing for Lokomotiv Yaroslavl and Sibir Novosibirsk. The Finnish forward was a member of the 2014 Olympic team which claimed bronze in Sochi.