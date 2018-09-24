HomeSport News

‘Worst Puskas goal ever?’ Internet incredulous as Salah wins FIFA best goal award ahead of stunners

Internet users have reacted with surprise after Liverpool and Egypt star Mohamed Salah was awarded the FIFA Puskas award for goal of the season for his effort against Everton last season.

Salah topped a vote on the FIFA website for his moment of individual brilliance against Liverpool’s Merseyside rivals, when he picked the ball up on the edge of the Everton box before shrugging off his marker and curling the ball into the top corner.

It was a goal of undoubted quality – although some have questioned whether it was worthy of the goal of the season accolade, given the level of competition on the list.

That included overhead kick stunners from Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale in last season’s Champions League, as well as sublime efforts at the World Cup from France’s Benjamin Pavard – which won goal of the tournament – and Russia’s Denis Cheryshev.

After Salah was announced as the winner, social media users tweeted a collective outpouring of confusion, with some saying it was the “worst Puskas goal ever.”

Others said that the goal wasn’t even the best of the 44 that Salah scored in his record-breaking season for the Reds.  

However, Salah and his fans will point to the fact that the award was voted for by football supporters on the official FIFA website, meaning it was ultimately the people's choice.  

Salah was absent on the list of the FIFPro XI team of the year, but was up for the FIFA Best Men's Player accoldade later in the night, alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric.  

