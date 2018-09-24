Salah beats Ronaldo & Bale to win FIFA Puskas Award for goal of the year (VIDEO)

Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah has won the FIFA Puskas Award for goal of the year for his individual effort for club team Liverpool against local rivals Everton at Anfield in December last year.

Salah topped the vote on the official FIFA website from a list of 10 candidates, with fans opting for the Liverpool striker’s moment of individual brilliance in the Merseyside derby.

The Egyptian striker picked the ball up on the edge of the Everton box, breaking free of his marker before curling a left-footed strike into the top corner.

The award was handed out at a glitzy bash at London’s Royal Festival Hall with the great and the good from the footballing world in attendance for the Best FIFA Football Awards.

🎥 - Salah’s Puskas award winning goal in different angles. pic.twitter.com/hZk7rslBvj — The Anfield Buzz (@TheAnfieldBuzz) September 24, 2018

Salah's strike beat some spectacular contenders, including Ronaldo’s stunning overhead kick for Real Madrid against Juventus in last season’s Champions League, as well as a similarly breathtaking effort from his teammate Gareth Bale in the final against Liverpool.