Salah beats Ronaldo & Bale to win FIFA Puskas Award for goal of the year (VIDEO)
Salah topped the vote on the official FIFA website from a list of 10 candidates, with fans opting for the Liverpool striker’s moment of individual brilliance in the Merseyside derby.
The Egyptian striker picked the ball up on the edge of the Everton box, breaking free of his marker before curling a left-footed strike into the top corner.
Congratulations, 🇪🇬@MoSalah 💪— #TheBest (@FIFAcom) September 24, 2018
The Egyptian wins the FIFA #Puskás Award 2018 💥#TheBest#FIFAFootballAwardspic.twitter.com/4r0kQojnH5
The award was handed out at a glitzy bash at London’s Royal Festival Hall with the great and the good from the footballing world in attendance for the Best FIFA Football Awards.
🎥 - Salah’s Puskas award winning goal in different angles. pic.twitter.com/hZk7rslBvj— The Anfield Buzz (@TheAnfieldBuzz) September 24, 2018
Salah's strike beat some spectacular contenders, including Ronaldo’s stunning overhead kick for Real Madrid against Juventus in last season’s Champions League, as well as a similarly breathtaking effort from his teammate Gareth Bale in the final against Liverpool.