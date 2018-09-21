Footballer disappears into hole while celebrating Europa League goal (VIDEO)

FC Zurich midfielder Benjamin Kololli got more than he bargained for with his goal celebration in his team’s Europa League clash against AEK Larnaca in Cyprus, unexpectedly disappearing into a moat-like area around the pitch.

Kololli, who netted a penalty winner against the Cypriot side, rushed off towards the visitor fans section in celebration.

The 26-year-old skillfully negotiated the advertising hoardings and continued his approach to the fans, not realizing he was about to jump into a lowered area designed to prevent supporters from invading the pitch.

Don’t think the centre forward realised how deep the drop was 😂 #fczuerichpic.twitter.com/EcAxkPfWsO — Dan (@Armd44) September 20, 2018

The midfielder disappeared from sight, prompting his worried teammates to run over to the advertising hoardings to check whether he was alright.

Several seconds later, the Kosovo international scrambled out of the moat in one piece, much to the relief of his watching teammates.

Kololli was able to continue the Group A match, which ended 1-0 to Zurich.