1D’s Louis Tomlinson randomly retweets boxer friend’s vlog – and the replies are insane
READ MORE: ‘You’ve been a p**** your whole life!’: Irish coach Keane in alleged foul-mouthed rant at player
Normally expecting dreamy photos of the singer to fill their timelines, instead fans were treated to 260 lbs fighter Allen, who was a friend and classmate of Allen's when the two were growing up in Doncaster, UK, speaking from the comfort of his bed about gambling, food, money worries and future training plans.
https://t.co/7nNwCgoJtt day 1 of the v-log subscribe or watch or do whatever you gotta do or just try enjoy it thanks 👊🏼👍— David De La Allen (@davidthewhiter1) September 11, 2018
The 11 minute, 25 second video, titled 'Ticket sales, gambling and ice tea. Day 1 Vlog' was retweeted onto Tomlinson’s timeline - triggering a wave of excitement and bewilderment from pop fans.
Wtf is this? pic.twitter.com/2bhGulqrV9— Georgina ◟̽◞̽ (@kissyloueh) September 11, 2018
Loueh,wrong account sweetie— Mel 💚 (@LaChicaDorit0) September 11, 2018
Umm WHHAAT pic.twitter.com/2NLBoYBmZu— rt pinned pls (@fool4yuh) September 11, 2018
September 11, 2018
what the- pic.twitter.com/BxEntpjiNV— 1,003 ◟̽◞̽ (@emmystylinson_) September 11, 2018
September 11, 2018
Louis, I don't get it. pic.twitter.com/MExbbqkd0I— Jack (@DxRboXz) September 11, 2018
Some thought the retweet was in fact a mistake, while others even mistook the release for a video for a new 1D single. Loyal fans of Louis agreed to watch the clip even though they had no clue as to its meaning.
I THOUGHT IT WAS A NEW SINGLE— Carol (@b1tchitsm3) September 11, 2018
imma subscribe just because louis retweeted— vicky 🇨🇱 (@vickytapisali) September 11, 2018
But since he retweeted I’ll watch it— Sam ◟̽◞̽ (@FairchildWood) September 11, 2018
Although most were left perplexed at the RT, other savvy 'directioners' made the link between the two, as Tomlinson has been photographed with Allen, who has a record of 14-4-1 as a pro, before a fight at the O2 Arena in London.
.....Louis RT’d cos they’re good mates & love each other! ❤️👬 Loving the V-log Dave, can’t wait for tomorrow’s!! 🤣👌 #DonnyLadspic.twitter.com/siqc6BvhQN— Esther (@69Essy) September 11, 2018
Tomlinson, who also has a successful solo career as a singer, is himself a keen sportsman and was signed to local club Doncaster Rovers after impressing in a charity game at the team's stadium.