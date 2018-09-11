1D’s Louis Tomlinson randomly retweets boxer friend’s vlog – and the replies are insane

When popstar heartthrob Louis Tomlinson, 1/4 of boyband One Direction, retweeted friend and heavyweight boxer Dave Allen’s random vlog on 'gambling and ice tea' to his 33 million followers, he sent fans into a bizarre meltdown.

Normally expecting dreamy photos of the singer to fill their timelines, instead fans were treated to 260 lbs fighter Allen, who was a friend and classmate of Allen's when the two were growing up in Doncaster, UK, speaking from the comfort of his bed about gambling, food, money worries and future training plans.

https://t.co/7nNwCgoJtt day 1 of the v-log subscribe or watch or do whatever you gotta do or just try enjoy it thanks 👊🏼👍 — David De La Allen (@davidthewhiter1) September 11, 2018

The 11 minute, 25 second video, titled 'Ticket sales, gambling and ice tea. Day 1 Vlog' was retweeted onto Tomlinson’s timeline - triggering a wave of excitement and bewilderment from pop fans.

Loueh,wrong account sweetie — Mel 💚 (@LaChicaDorit0) September 11, 2018

Umm WHHAAT pic.twitter.com/2NLBoYBmZu — rt pinned pls (@fool4yuh) September 11, 2018

Some thought the retweet was in fact a mistake, while others even mistook the release for a video for a new 1D single. Loyal fans of Louis agreed to watch the clip even though they had no clue as to its meaning.

I THOUGHT IT WAS A NEW SINGLE — Carol (@b1tchitsm3) September 11, 2018

imma subscribe just because louis retweeted — vicky 🇨🇱 (@vickytapisali) September 11, 2018

But since he retweeted I’ll watch it — Sam ◟̽◞̽ (@FairchildWood) September 11, 2018

Although most were left perplexed at the RT, other savvy 'directioners' made the link between the two, as Tomlinson has been photographed with Allen, who has a record of 14-4-1 as a pro, before a fight at the O2 Arena in London.

.....Louis RT’d cos they’re good mates & love each other! ❤️👬 Loving the V-log Dave, can’t wait for tomorrow’s!! 🤣👌 #DonnyLadspic.twitter.com/siqc6BvhQN — Esther (@69Essy) September 11, 2018

Tomlinson, who also has a successful solo career as a singer, is himself a keen sportsman and was signed to local club Doncaster Rovers after impressing in a charity game at the team's stadium.