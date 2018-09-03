Atletico player bites Real Madrid starlet Vinicius Jr on head in furious clash (VIDEO)

The Madrid B-team derby descended into unsavory scenes on Sunday when Atletico captain Tachi appeared to bite Real Madrid teen star Vinicius Junior on the back of the head in a furious clash.

Vinicius, 18, joined Los Blancos this summer in a €45 million deal agreed last year. He was quick to be inducted into the fierce rivalry with Atletico when turning out for Real Madrid Castilla in the Segunda Division B game against the second string team of their Madrid rivals.

The Brazilian youngster had netted twice in the game – including a superb curled effort for his second goal – but became embroiled in a tussle with Atletico skipper Tachi with the scores level at 2-2 approaching the end of the second half.

With the pair wrestling on the floor, Tachi appeared to sink his teeth into the back of Vinicius’ head – prompting the youngster to react furiously as players from both teams became involved.

Maluco mordeu a cabeça do Vinícius Jr pic.twitter.com/UaxlDqLafU — Central da Nação (@centraldanacao) September 2, 2018

Both players were then yellow-carded by the referee – much to the anger of the Real Madrid wonderkid.

Vinicius is currently playing with the Real second-string side as the club give him game time before his expected step-up to the first team.