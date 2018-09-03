HomeSport News

Atletico player bites Real Madrid starlet Vinicius Jr on head in furious clash (VIDEO)

Get short URL
Atletico player bites Real Madrid starlet Vinicius Jr on head in furious clash (VIDEO)
© EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ / AFP
The Madrid B-team derby descended into unsavory scenes on Sunday when Atletico captain Tachi appeared to bite Real Madrid teen star Vinicius Junior on the back of the head in a furious clash.

Vinicius, 18, joined Los Blancos this summer in a €45 million deal agreed last year. He was quick to be inducted into the fierce rivalry with Atletico when turning out for Real Madrid Castilla in the Segunda Division B game against the second string team of their Madrid rivals.

READ MORE: Juventus maintain 100% Serie A start but concerns remain about misfiring Ronaldo

The Brazilian youngster had netted twice in the game – including a superb curled effort for his second goal – but became embroiled in a tussle with Atletico skipper Tachi with the scores level at 2-2 approaching the end of the second half.

With the pair wrestling on the floor, Tachi appeared to sink his teeth into the back of Vinicius’ head – prompting the youngster to react furiously as players from both teams became involved.    

Both players were then yellow-carded by the referee – much to the anger of the Real Madrid wonderkid.

READ MORE: Up and running: Usain Bolt makes debut for Australian football club Central Coast Mariners (VIDEO)

Vinicius is currently playing with the Real second-string side as the club give him game time before his expected step-up to the first team.  

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies