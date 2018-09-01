Juventus maintain 100% Serie A start but concerns remain about misfiring Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo failed to score for the third successive game since his record-breaking move to Juventus from Real Madrid, as Juventus edged out a dogged Parma side 2-1 at the Stadio Ennio Tardini on Saturday.

Goals from Mario Mandzukic and a wonderful effort from Blaise Matuidi, against a solitary Parma goal from former Arsenal and Roma man Gervinho, was enough to claim their third victory of the new Serie A campaign, but there may well be rumblings of discontent among the Juventus faithful as to the performance of record signing Ronaldo.

The five time Ballon d’Or winner scuffed several chances during the 90 minutes and appeared an increasingly frustrated character as the game progressed. The Portuguese has yet to find the net for his new club following his big money move from the Spanish capital.

Collectively Juventus managed 24 shots during the game, many of those from the boot of the Portuguese, but their ineffectiveness in front of goal was shown by the fact that they hit the target just six times. Taking Saturday’s match into account, Ronaldo has now failed to score from his first 23 efforts on goal in a Juventus shirt - the most of any player in Europe’s top five leagues and ten more than the next player on the list.

While he has had slow starts to seasons in the past, notably his the beginning of his final year in Madrid, Ronaldo’s misfortunes in front of goal are magnified somewhat by the fact that his arrival meant the shipping on of Gonzalo Higuain to Milan. Paulo Dybala, last season’s top scorer in Turin, has also been forced to adapt to his new teammate and has been consigned to the bench for the last two matches.

Realistically it’s too early to be overly-concerned about Ronaldo failing to score as he adapts to a new team, system and city but if Juventus start dropping points in tandem with an anemic Ronaldo leading their line, pulses might just start to rise among the Juventus hierarchy.