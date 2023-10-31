Dagestan head labels anti-Jewish rioters ‘pathetic cowardly animals’

The Russian republic’s governor gave a tongue-lashing to the mob that fell for Ukrainian incitement

The 150 or so people who stormed the Makhachkala airport incited by fake news of “Jewish refugees” have brought dishonor to themselves and the Caucasus, governor of the Republic of Dagestan, Sergey Melikov said on Tuesday.

“You are pathetic animal-like cowards – not even beasts, but cattle, because you have no courage,” Melikov said during a press event, addressing the rioters. “You’re brave only in a mob. You hide behind women. You hide your faces. What kind of men are you?”

Over 80 people have been arrested since Sunday, when a violent mob swarmed the runway at the Dagestani capital’s international airport, believing that an inbound flight from Tel Aviv was bringing Israeli refugees. The rumor appears to have originated from ‘Utro Dagestan’ (“Morning Dagestan”), a Telegram channel linked to Ukrainian intelligence services, which has since been banned for incitement of violence.

More than 20 people were injured in the riot, including several police officers who were deployed to restore order. Melikov has vowed to mercilessly punish the culprits, describing the riot as a “betrayal” of Dagestani and Russian values.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that the Makhachkala riot was incited by “agents of Western special services” from the territory of Ukraine, warning that the US and its allies would use bigotry and hatred to sow chaos and conflict, all in an attempt to preserve their global hegemony.

Putin condemned the Israeli offensive against Gaza as “collective punishment” and “not justifiable” by the atrocities committed by Hamas on October 7. However, he argued, while the imagery coming out of Gaza is fueling an emotional response among Muslims – including those in Russia, the fight for a just multipolar world requires one to be clear-headed.

The Dagestan riot was denounced by Russia’s Muslim leaders, as well as the head of the neighboring republic of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov. If any Chechens attempted a similar stunt, Kadyrov warned on Tuesday, they would be met with “three warning shots in the air,” followed by one to the head.