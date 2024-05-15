icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia-Ukraine conflict
Slovak prime minister shot: Live updates
15 May, 2024 23:38
HomeWorld News

Transgenderism is mental illness – South American country

Peru’s government has sparked controversy by altering its official classification of trans and intersex people
Transgenderism is mental illness – South American country
Transgender activists march in last July's Peru Pride Parade in Lima. ©  Carlos Garcia Granthon/Fotoholica Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Peruvian government has officially categorized transgender and non-binary people as “mentally ill,” triggering fears that LGBTQ citizens will be more stigmatized and potentially lose freedoms in the conservative South American country.

The revision was approved in a decree by President Dina Boluarte last week, defining “transsexualism” and “gender identity disorder in children” as mental illnesses. Also included in that category are “dual-role transvestism,” “fetishistic transvestism” and “other gender-identity disorders.”

The Peruvian health ministry later followed up on the decision, explaining that the reclassification was decreed only to “guarantee full coverage of medical attention for mental health” under the country’s Essentials Health Insurance Plan. The ministry also tried to assuage fears that the revised language could lead to infringements on civil liberties, such as forcing trans people to undergo conversion therapy.

Peruvian president replaces six ministers after police raid her home
Read more
Peruvian president replaces six ministers after police raid her home

Boluarte, a former member of the Marxist-Leninist Free Peru political party, took office in December 2022 as the country’s first female president. She has emphasized social conservatism, providing common ground with Peru’s conservative congressional majority. Lawmakers have removed gender ideology and references to gender equality from school textbooks.

LGBTQ activists have raised the alarm over the decision to label transgender people as mentally ill. Jheinser Pacaya, director of OutFest Peru, argued that 100 years on from decriminalizing homosexuality, the country’s government “has nothing better to do than to include trans people in the category of mental illness. We demand, and we will not rest, until its repeal.”

The World Health Organization (WHO) dropped “gender identity disorder” from its global manual of diagnoses in 2019. However, the American Psychiatric Association’s Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders includes a diagnosis of gender dysphoria.

The UK’s National Health System (NHS) describes gender dysphoria as a “sense of unease that a person may have because of a mismatch between their biological sex and their gender identity.” The NHS adds that gender dysphoria is “not a mental illness, but some people may develop mental health problems because of gender dysphoria.”

READ MORE: San Francisco introduces guaranteed income for trans residents

Top stories

RT Features

‘Making mistakes is acceptable; lying is not’ – new Russian defense minister in quotes
‘Making mistakes is acceptable; lying is not’ – new Russian defense minister in quotes FEATURE
Who let the Brits in? How Modi’s opponents took on India’s colonial past
Who let the Brits in? How Modi’s opponents took on India’s colonial past FEATURE
Russia goes on the offensive: Here’s what’s behind the advance in Ukraine’s Kharkov Region
Russia goes on the offensive: Here’s what’s behind the advance in Ukraine’s Kharkov Region FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Making mistakes is acceptable; lying is not’ – new Russian defense minister in quotes
‘Making mistakes is acceptable; lying is not’ – new Russian defense minister in quotes FEATURE
Who let the Brits in? How Modi’s opponents took on India’s colonial past
Who let the Brits in? How Modi’s opponents took on India’s colonial past FEATURE
Russia goes on the offensive: Here’s what’s behind the advance in Ukraine’s Kharkov Region
Russia goes on the offensive: Here’s what’s behind the advance in Ukraine’s Kharkov Region FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Congressional critiques: From Matt Gaetz to Marjorie Taylor Greene
0:00
26:53
Russia begins new offensive while Ukraine hits civilians
0:00
26:45
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies