icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
19 Nov, 2022 17:43
HomeWorld News

West Coast US city guarantees income to trans residents

Those applying for support in San Francisco will be able to pick from 97 gender options
West Coast US city guarantees income to trans residents
FILE PHOTO ©  Getty Images / Hesther Ng

San Francisco has announced a program offering as much as $1,200 per month to “economically marginalized transgender people.” Guaranteed Income for Trans People (GIFT) is the first such initiative to focus solely on this group, according to a statement from the city released on Wednesday.

Just 55 individuals will be selected for the program, which is intended to “help address financial insecurity within trans communities” and will also include “wrap-around direct services such as gender-affirming medical and mental health care, case management and specialty care services, as well as financial coaching,” the city revealed.

The application allows residents to self-identify with 97 different gender options – among them “stud,” “travesti,” and “I don’t use labels” – as well as 19 sexual orientations and 18 pronouns. Applicants must live in San Francisco, earn less than $600 per month, and identify as transgender, non-binary, gender non-conforming, or intersex (abbreviated as TGI).

Blue states gang up on Indiana over transgender law
Read more
Blue states gang up on Indiana over transgender law

Applicants who are also “black, indigenous or people of color (BIPOC), experiencing homelessness, living with disabilities and chronic illnesses, youth and elders, monolingual Spanish-speakers, and those who are legally vulnerable such as TGI people who are undocumented, engaging in survival sex trades, or are formerly incarcerated” will be given preferential placement, according to the program’s website. 

The initiative will be funded by the taxpayer, with $2 million appropriated from the Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development over two years. Its implementation will be led by trans-focused healthcare provider Lyon-Martin Community Health Services and The Transgender District, a neighborhood organization in San Francisco’s Tenderloin that claims to be the first legally recognized transgender district in the world. 

A 2015 survey found 33% of transgender residents of California were living in poverty, compared to 12% of the general population. 

Targeted guaranteed-income programs are becoming increasingly popular in the state of California. The City Council of Palm Springs voted in March to put together a guaranteed income initiative that would provide $600 to $900 monthly income to trans and non-binary residents, and Oakland made headlines last year with a $500 monthly income program that excluded white residents.

Top stories

RT Features

Is there a link between 'Aid to Ukraine,' the US Democratic Party and the suspicious collapse of the FTX Crypto exchange?
Is there a link between 'Aid to Ukraine,' the US Democratic Party and the suspicious collapse of the FTX Crypto exchange? FEATURE
‘The US won’t sacrifice Chicago for Warsaw’: Russian experts explain why NATO brushed the Poland missile incident under the carpet
‘The US won’t sacrifice Chicago for Warsaw’: Russian experts explain why NATO brushed the Poland missile incident under the carpet FEATURE
You are under contrôle: French elites privately fear the US and new research explains why
You are under contrôle: French elites privately fear the US and new research explains why FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Is there a link between 'Aid to Ukraine,' the US Democratic Party and the suspicious collapse of the FTX Crypto exchange?
Is there a link between 'Aid to Ukraine,' the US Democratic Party and the suspicious collapse of the FTX Crypto exchange? FEATURE
‘The US won’t sacrifice Chicago for Warsaw’: Russian experts explain why NATO brushed the Poland missile incident under the carpet
‘The US won’t sacrifice Chicago for Warsaw’: Russian experts explain why NATO brushed the Poland missile incident under the carpet FEATURE
You are under contrôle: French elites privately fear the US and new research explains why
You are under contrôle: French elites privately fear the US and new research explains why FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Abbot Baby Formula Plant
0:00
25:7
CrossTalk: Zelensky’s war
0:00
25:14
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies